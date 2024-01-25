Modigent CEO, Dan Bueschel, Shares Reflections on Fourth Quarter, Looks Ahead at 2024 in New Video Update Series
What we’re really trying to do is make our company a place where everybody who works there says this is the best job that I’ve ever had.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modigent, LLC, a pioneer in infrastructure, technology and energy solutions, released its quarterly update that recapped the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2023, and highlighted key initiatives for 2024.
— Modigent Chief Executive Officer Dan Bueschel
This new, quarterly video series, hosted by award-winning journalist Carey Peña, is aimed at sharing Modigent’s achievements and newest plans. Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bueschel, states the company has organically grown 17% in 2023, with an additional 50% in growth through acquisitions since the beginning of the year. The sales pipeline has seen an increase of about 25% and sales in 2023 were up approximately $130 million over 2022 – giving Modigent a backlog of approximately $250 million as it heads into 2024.
The recent acquisition of Georgia-based Tebarco Mechanical Corporation has increased Modigent’s portfolio to more than $500 million, highlighting the company’s impressive growth path.
Looking forward to 2024, Bueschel shared that the company will continue its focus on culture and safety through significant investments in the training structures for executives and management, and the position academy training for front line employees. In line with the increased focus on training and education, Modigent is expanding its apprenticeship program on the national level.
“Culture means the most to me, it is the most important thing I think about in my job. When I’m asked ‘What does a CEO do, what do you do at your organization?’, I think about the people and the culture first,” said Bueschel during the interview with Carey Peña. “What we’re really trying to do is make our company a place where everybody who works there says this is the best job that I’ve ever had.”
Strategic goals for the new financial year include continued expansion through southern states and business growth on both coasts, augmenting system control capabilities in Modigent’s products, and continuing to grow its presence in the digital economy by providing infrastructures technology solutions to customers who operate digital businesses.
According to Bueschel, this year will also mark Modigent’s expansion into the biotechnology sector.
The launch of the video series brings an inside look at Modigent’s core operations and strategic vision to a public audience, in line with the company’s commitment to transparency and open communication. New videos will be released quarterly and will focus on connecting, reflecting and looking forward to the future. Click (LINK) here to view the video.
To learn more about Modigent or watch the update, visit www.modigent.com.
About Modigent:
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent, LLC drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology and energy solutions. Operating across the USA with a portfolio of specialized brands in the HVAC, Plumbing and Controls Systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration and integrity. Explore Modigent's offerings, locations and career opportunities at www.modigent.com.
Modigent Headlines Q4 2023