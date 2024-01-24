Judge halts new California law requiring police officers to disclose their gender identity

Since Jan. 1, new regulations by Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office have required officers to also notify their employer whether they are cisgender, transgender or nonbinary, information the police agency relays to the state.
