FBI Must Purge Records of Searches of Safe Deposit Boxes

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday instructed the District Court of the Central District of California to order the FBI to destroy records relating to an inventory search of the contents of safe deposit boxes at a private facility and to remove images of documents from its computer system, holding that Fourth Amendment rights of the box-holders were violated.

