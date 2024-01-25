Authentic, fast, affordable writing, editing resource opens online

A new dawn for the writing, editing business model.

Expand your marketing team without paying an additional salary or signing a contract

Expand your marketing team without paying an additional salary or signing a contract.” — Writing Coach 911

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writing Coach 911(SM), a business segment of LSV Communications, is open for business. The all-digital authentic, fast, affordable writing, editing resource effectively expands your marketing team without paying an additional salary or signing a contract.

Writing Coach 911 is revising the standard writing, editing business model by eliminating a longer client commitment and what can be an exorbitant hourly fee in favor of the as-needed, all-digital, affordable model. Documents are uploaded through writingcoach911.com, and payment is via PayPal®. The streamlined resource, which can be used as necessary or as a replacement for staff writers and editors. is surprisingly simple to use.

This digital transformation of this time-consuming but more routine task of copywriting is the answer to tight budgets that many marketing departments are experiencing. With many budgets not back to a pre-COVID spend and the increasing cost of talent and technology, these companies are relying on fewer human resources to carry the load.

Writing Coach 911 relieves this marketing department budget pressure with compelling expertise in web content, press releases, product brochures, magazine articles, video scripts, and email campaigns. Since 1997, LSV Communications and, now, Writing Coach 911 staff has excelled in copywriting and editing for agency clients, two global corporations, and one domestic corporation.

About LSV Communications

LSV Communications, founded in 2016, is a digital marketing agency structured on the principle of value proposition messaging to differentiate a company from competitors. The agency’s TargetMarketFIRST™ 21st-century business model creates this messaging with a signature style of messaging aligned with the C-suite’s preference for content that is “quick and easy to consume and absorb.”1 This communications expertise increases content engagement and creates an emotional attachment to the brand. The agency’s new business segment, Writing Coach 911, is a resource that marketing and marcom teams can use as necessary or as a replacement for staff writers and editors.

Copyright © 2024 by LSV Communications LLC. All rights reserved.

The registered trademark, trademark, and service mark are the property of their respective owners.

1. 2022 B2B Thought Leadership Impact Report

Writing Coach 911