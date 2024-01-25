Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Launches Task Force to Navigate Corporate Transparency Act Compliance
There are over 33 million small businesses in the United States, and the vast majority of them are required to file a beneficial ownership report with FinCEN.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is proud to announce the establishment of a dedicated task force aimed at guiding clients through the intricacies of the recently enacted Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).
As businesses navigate an evolving regulatory landscape, compliance with transparency requirements becomes paramount. The Corporate Transparency Act, signed into law to enhance corporate transparency and combat illicit financial activities, poses new challenges and responsibilities for businesses nationwide. Reporting businesses are required to file beneficial ownership information with the United States Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
“There are over 33 million small businesses in the United States, and the vast majority of them are required to file a beneficial ownership report with FinCEN,” partner Wright Lewis stated, “Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is ready to help them meet their compliance obligations.”
Understanding the complexities of the Corporate Transparency Act, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has formed a specialized task force comprising of seasoned business attorneys with in-depth knowledge of corporate law and regulatory compliance. This task force will provide comprehensive assistance to clients in ensuring compliance with the CTA's reporting and disclosure requirements.
“With our expertise and tailored approach, we are confident in our ability to help clients navigate the Corporate Transparency Act successfully. CTA is new and probably under or off most client’s radar,” managing partner Thomas Dunlap said, “FINCEN will impose civil penalties if it slips past. Don't wait to take action."
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal solutions that anticipate the needs of their clients. The establishment of our Corporate Transparency Task Force reaffirms their commitment to guiding businesses through the complexities of regulatory compliance.
