Fire Investigation - St Albans

CASE#: 24A1000525

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 24, 2024 – Time of Call: 7:28 AM

LOCATION: 105 Nason Street St Albans, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: John Stanley

Age: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 24, 2024, at approximately 7:28 AM the St Albans Town fire department was dispatched to a report of heavy black smoke coming from a recreational vehicle parked at 105 Nason Street in St Albans. Responding fire crews were able to locate and suppress the fire prior to the fire spreading to other nearby vehicles.

As part of Fire Chief Matthew Mulheron’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination. The origin of the fire was determined to be within the bathroom of the recreational vehicle. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but the fire is considered to be the result of direct human involvement.

The camper and its contents were heavily damaged by fire and smoke and is considered to be a compete loss. No one was injured during the fire or its suppression. Damage to the recreational vehicle and its contents is estimated to be in excess of $6,000.00.

Anyone with information about this fire or who may have been in the Nason Street area this morning is asked to contact the State Police at (802)524-5993.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Department of Public Safety, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

