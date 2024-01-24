Troopers Seize More Than 200 Pounds of Fentanyl Bound for Phoenix

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers seized more than 200 pounds of fentanyl valued at over one million dollars following a traffic stop in southern Arizona.

At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, AZDPS troopers stopped the driver of a commercial vehicle on westbound Interstate 10 in the Eloy area for a civil traffic violation. During the stop, troopers and U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents discovered more than 200 pounds of fentanyl concealed in duffel bags inside the truck. The suspect driver was arrested on felony drug-related charges. Further investigation revealed the drugs were bound for the Phoenix area.

This incident marks the third significant fentanyl seizure by state troopers in southern Arizona in six days. On Thursday, January 18, troopers seized approximately 148 pounds of fentanyl bound for Phoenix following two traffic stops in the Wellton and Tucson areas.

AZDPS would like to thank our partners at USBP for their assistance with this investigation.