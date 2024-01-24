Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,315 in the last 365 days.

Troopers Seize More Than 200 Pounds of Fentanyl Bound for Phoenix

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers seized more than 200 pounds of fentanyl valued at over one million dollars following a traffic stop in southern Arizona.

At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, AZDPS troopers stopped the driver of a commercial vehicle on westbound Interstate 10 in the Eloy area for a civil traffic violation. During the stop, troopers and U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents discovered more than 200 pounds of fentanyl concealed in duffel bags inside the truck. The suspect driver was arrested on felony drug-related charges. Further investigation revealed the drugs were bound for the Phoenix area.

This incident marks the third significant fentanyl seizure by state troopers in southern Arizona in six days. On Thursday, January 18, troopers seized approximately 148 pounds of fentanyl bound for Phoenix following two traffic stops in the Wellton and Tucson areas.

AZDPS would like to thank our partners at USBP for their assistance with this investigation.

You just read:

Troopers Seize More Than 200 Pounds of Fentanyl Bound for Phoenix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more