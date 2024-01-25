Lily Zager and The Zager Band: “Stupid Love” single release February 14, “Blackout” album release February 28, 2024

Lily Zager and The Zager Band photographed in Santa Monica, CA on January 21, 2024

UCLA's Lily Zager and The Zager Band “Stupid Love” single release February 14, “Blackout” album release February 28, and celebratory show March 6 at The Mint.

Being that we are siblings, I think we understand each other on a deeper level than most collaborators, allowing us to communicate with each other very honestly. We bring out the best in each other.” — Jack and Lily Zager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lily Zager and The Zager Band are excited to announce the release of their new single, “Stupid Love” on Valentine’s Day, 2024 followed by the much anticipated release of their album “Blackout,” on February 28, 2024. The band will be celebrating their new release at their third appearance at The Mint in Los Angeles on March 6, 2024.

These new releases come on the heels of their rave January return engagement at the world-famous Whisky a Go Go’s 60th Anniversary Celebration. Their live shows are filled with infectious energy and exceptional live musicianship.

Lily Zager and The Zager Band is an LA-based pop band fronted by power brother-sister duo, Lily Zager and Jack Zager. Lily and Jack have harnessed their exceptional musical talents to create a harmonious blend of melodies, lyrics, and emotion.

The Teen Magazine recently profiled the band as “…a vibrant and talented group of musicians … making waves… across the hearts of teenagers navigating the turbulent waters of heartbreak and transition.”

Speaking to UCLA’s Daily Bruin newspaper, in a front-page cover story, Dr. Tiffany Naiman, Director of Music Industry Programs at UCLA said, “the band’s distinctiveness comes from how they handle a room and treat those within it.” Dr. Naiman added, “Jack and Lily Zager’s genuineness and appreciation for the audience shows through.”

Their most recent performances promoted their singles “Blackout,” “Keep Driving,” “If I Can’t Love You,” and “Stupid Love”, all standout cuts from their “Blackout” album.

Born to a family deeply rooted in music, Jack and Lily named their band as an homage to their grandfather’s The Michael Zager Band. The Michael Zager Band is most associated with the juggernaut hit “Let’s All Chant”, which sold millions worldwide.

Lily Zager, the lead vocalist and writer of The Zager Band, possesses an innate ability to convey profound emotions through her lyrics and stunning vocal prowess. While at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), Lily was a 2023 National YoungArts finalist for pop vocals. Her magnetic stage presence and soulful voice have earned her acclaim as a rising star in the contemporary music landscape. She currently attends UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music majoring in Music Industry.

Jack Zager, producer, co-writer, arranger, conductor and keyboardist of The Zager Band, is also a Bruin, having recently graduated from UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music in 2023 as a Music History and Industry major. Jack brings an array of talents from live production, unique songwriting, enhanced vocal harmonies, and instrumental leadership. Together, Jack and Lily craft a sound that transcends genres featuring elements of Pop, R&B, Country, and Folk. The duo collaborated and co-wrote nearly all the songs on their debut album.

The Zager Band also features other incredibly talented UCLA musicians: bassist Liam McGrath, cellist Peter Walsh, drummer Nikhil Kumra, and guitarist Julia Fink.

Lily Zager and The Zager Band’s new album’s nine tracks have received acclaim for their heartfelt lyrics and large live instrumental production. “Blackout” has an overall theme of personal growth, stemming from heartache, but ultimately leading to empowerment. Their themes are universal, resonating with both a younger generation and a more diverse range of audiences.

Lily also recently elaborated to the The Teen Magazine that, “Growing up in Los Angeles has significantly impacted our music,” further explaining, that their songs are ultimately all about “LA boys, LA places, and LA friends.”

As they continue to make waves, Lily Zager and The Zager Band’s sibling synergy stands at the forefront of their success.

For more information, follow on Instagram @lilyzager + @thezagerband.

