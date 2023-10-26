UCLA’s Lily Zager and The Zager Band : Performing at The Whisky a Go Go November 2, 2023 Promoting New Single "Blackout"

Lily Zager of Lily Zager and The Zager Band

UCLA’s Lily Zager and The Zager Band are Performing at The Whisky a Go Go on November 2, 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lily Zager and The Zager Band are excited to announce that they will be performing at the world-famous Whisky a Go Go on November 2nd at 7PM after their most recent rave performance at The Mint, Los Angeles. Their live shows are filled with infectious energy and exceptional live musicianship.

Lily Zager and The Zager Band is an LA-based pop band fronted by power brother / sister duo, Lily Zager and Jack Zager. Lily and Jack have harnessed their exceptional musical talents to create a harmonious blend of melodies, lyrics, and youthful emotion.

The Whisky performance comes on the heels of their just released single “Blackout”. “Blackout” is their third release following “Keep Driving” and “If I Can’t Love You”. The singles are all cuts from their upcoming completed album also titled “Blackout”.

Born and raised in a family deeply rooted in music, Jack and Lily named “The Zager Band” as an homage to their grandfather’s “The Michael Zager Band”. “The Michael Zager Band” is most associated with the juggernaut hit “Let’s All Chant”, which sold millions of records worldwide and continues as part of the musical cultural zeitgeist to this day. Michael played The Whisky himself in the 1970s.

Lily Zager, the lead vocalist and one of the lead writers of The Zager Band, possesses an innate ability to convey profound emotions through her lyrics and stunning vocal prowess. Lily sings with a distinctive tone one never gets tired of listening to. While in High School at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), Lily was a 2023 National YoungArts finalist for pop vocals. Her magnetic stage presence and soulful voice have earned her acclaim as a rising star in the contemporary music landscape. She currently attends UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music as a first year in the just launched Music Industry Program.

Jack Zager, producer, co-writer, arranger, conductor and keyboardist of The Zager Band, is also a Bruin, having recently graduated from UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music in 2023 as a Music History and Industry major. Jack brings an array of talents to The Zager Band, from live production, unique songwriting, enhanced vocal harmonies, and instrumental leadership that complements Lily's vocal and musical performance style. Together, Jack and Lily craft a sound that transcends genres featuring elements of Pop, R&B, Country, and Folk. Both Lily and Jack collaborated and co-wrote nearly all the songs on their upcoming debut album.

The Zager Band also features other talented UCLA musicians including bassist, Liam McGrath, cellist Peter Walsh and drummer, Nikhil Kumra.

Lily Zager and The Zager Band’s recently released debut singles, "Keep Driving”, “If I Can’t Love You”, and “Blackout” perfectly showcase their transcendent sound. The tracks have received acclaim for their heartfelt lyrics and live instrumental production. Their upcoming full album has an overall theme of personal growth, stemming from heartache, and leading to empowerment. Their themes are universal and resonate with both a younger generation as well as a more diverse range of audiences.

“Being that we are siblings, I think we understand each other on a deeper level than most collaborators, allowing us to communicate with each other very honestly,” says Lily and Jack. “We bring out the best in each other.”

As they continue to make waves in the music industry, Lily Zager and The Zager Band are poised for an incredible journey, with their sibling synergy at the forefront of their success.

For more information about Lily Zager and The Zager Band, follow on Instagram @lilyzager + @thezagerband.

https://whiskyagogo.com/calendar/events/13678958/owen-coleman-stone-and-jude-goodnights-deadicated-project-lily-zager-the-zager-band-anna-lopes/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gYsJanP5JCBdJLBSWy108?si=GOS6if1XR222P

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/lily-zager-and-the-zager-band/1687561703

Blackout (Single)