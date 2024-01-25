Retail Lockbox, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of eRemitt, LLC
Retail Lockbox Expands to TexasSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Lockbox, Inc. an industry leader in remittance processing, credit card payments, and document management services announces its acquisition of eRemitt LLC, a Houston based specialized lockbox company providing solutions for remittance and document processing for financial institutions.
This strategic geographic expansion provides fresh access to a new client base and banking relationships to further support Retail Lockbox’s commitment to expand its footprint and scope of services and clients. Retail Lockbox was founded in 1994 by its two co-founders, Craig Dawson and Walt Townes. Over its 30-year history the Seattle based company has grown from a simple lockbox provider to offering its broad range of services for lockbox, merchant services, and document management needs throughout the West. These services now engage a diverse array of industries including healthcare, telecommunications, technology, municipalities, utilities, insurance and non-profit organizations.
Craig Dawson (CEO and Co-Founder of Retail Lockbox) and Nancy Darst (CEO and Founder of eRemitt) quickly realized the wisdom and opportunity in combining the two companies from the very beginning. Craig explains, “Nancy and I both saw the potential growth opportunities and benefits along with the complimentary synergies both companies had to offer to each other. And even though it took some time to get to the finish line, we were both totally committed to make it happen. Nancy has been a joy to work with and most helpful in building relationships and opportunities in Texas and the Southeast.“
Nancy founded eRemitt in 2003 with the primary focus of providing the most innovative lockbox options and the best possible quality available to the local Houston market. Once in place, she looked to expand in Texas and the Southeast. The current staff has over 30 years of experience in the remittance industry. Nancy comments, “Our business model was to combine business industry experts with the latest hardware, software, imaging, and communication products to provide a complete solution with fast, accurate transaction processing and immediate access to funds availability.”
Gig Runge, General Manager of eRemitt notes, “eRemitt has a solid reputation in Texas and the Southeast as a trusted partner in payment processing with an extremely high standard of service. Retail Lockbox brings the same quality of service as well as a suite of innovative products, including merchant and document management services, that we are excited to bring to our clients.”
About Retail Lockbox, Inc.
Founded in 1994, Retail Lockbox, Inc. was established through the vision of Craig Dawson, and Co-Founder & Partner, Walt Townes. The company was built around service and a drive to be the West’s premier lockbox, merchant services, and document management provider. The mission from the beginning was to provide the fastest, most efficient, error-free bill payment and imaging services, with the flexibility to meet the unique needs of each of our clients. A highly dedicated and experienced team make this happen. Retail Lockbox currently services the West including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. https://www.retaillockbox.com/
