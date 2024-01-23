Department of Environmental Quality names new coastal management director

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has named Tancred Miller as the new director of the Division of Coastal Management (DCM) effective Jan. 29.

“Tancred’s history with the Division, his expertise in coastal policy and planning, as well as his leadership on local, state and national initiatives will continue to elevate North Carolina’s nationally recognized coastal management program” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser.

Miller joined DCM in 2003 as a policy analyst. Miller was soon promoted to strategic planning manager, then in 2020 became chief of the Policy and Planning section. In 2021 his work on the local, regional, State and national levels earned him DEQ’s Distinguished Employee of the Year Award, the highest recognition among all awardees.

“Tancred brings a consistently positive and thoughtful approach to coastal issues. His hard work, willingness to listen, and balanced approach to issues have earned the respect of our staff, the Department, and our partners and stakeholders,” said Braxton Davis, outgoing Division of Coastal Management director.

Miller has led DCM’s efforts to build the Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP), focused on addressing the needs of coastal communities through technical and financial assistance for planning and project implementation. Miller worked to secure $5 million in competitive grant funding from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation and the RCCP has been awarded $12.5 million in state appropriations.

Miller played a key role in facilitating the state’s 2020 Climate Science Report and the development of the 2020 Climate Risk Assessment & Resilience Plan. He has served as the Division’s lead on resilience in addition to duties in rule development, fiscal analyses, DCM’s five-year strategic plans, and NOAA funding for special projects.

He has also served in various leadership roles within the State, including serving as a DEQ designee on Governor Cooper’s Climate Change Interagency Council and on the N.C. Sea Grant Advisory Board, and in national initiatives, including as a board member for the Coastal States Stewardship Foundation and serving on a National Academies panel on climate communications.

“2024 is an exciting time in North Carolina’s coastal management program. It’s a time for us to reflect on the accomplishments that the program has had in keeping our coast vibrant, productive and beautiful over the last 50 years, and to look towards future opportunities and partnerships to protect our coastal environment and economy over the next 50. I look forward to the opportunity to serve as division director and am lucky to be working alongside some of the finest people in all of state government,” said Miller.

Miller’s educational and professional background includes a Bachelor of Arts from Morehouse College in business administration and a Master of Science in environmental management from Duke University. Miller worked in consulting and nonprofit organizations before joining DCM.

Miller resides in Morehead City, NC.

Tancred Miller headshot available for download.

