New CEO for Ministry of Women appointed

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT)- From a field of 5 applicants, Cabinet at its meeting today endorsed the Selection Panel’s recommendation to appoint Loau Donina Tili Vaa as the new Chief Executive Office of the Ministry of Women’s, Community and Social Development, (M.W.C.S.D.)

Loau brings a wealth of experience in social work and people engagement from her previous employment in Australia and New Zealand.

A Masters of Social Policy and Public Administration holder from the University of the South Pacific, (2004) Loau academic achievements includes a Bachelor of Arts, Literature Language –Population. 1994

With her on the job experience abroad and on the local front coupled by her academic qualifications, Loau is described by the panel as academically qualified. Her job experience is diverse and relevant to the work of the Ministry.

The appointment is for three years.

