Driver’s License Revocation Process

In our society, having a driver’s license is an essential part of living. Now imagine losing that privilege.

Thousands of Utahns lose their licenses every year. This can happen in a variety of different ways for various reasons. In the case of having your license revoked or suspended, however, it is a completely different story.

The Attorney General’s Office represents the Driver’s License Division’s legal needs concerning this drastic step. Usually, these actions target people who have violated the law so badly that they are in a bind.

Rebecca Waldron, one of our Assistant Attorney Generals, recently spoke with Rich Piatt to provide more detailed information on how these types of cases are handled by the state and exactly how the process works.

Listen to the podcast here.

