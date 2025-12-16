Utah Announces Major Antitrust Settlement in Generic Drug Price-Fixing Case 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—Consumers should be aware of new developments in a major antitrust settlement involving generic pharmaceutical pricing, according to the Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection and the Office of the Utah Attorney General. Utah has recovered $1.52 million from Sandoz, Inc. as part of a multistate enforcement action alleging unlawful price-fixing of numerous generic drugs. The generic drugs antitrust lawsuit was filed to protect Utah’s consumers from price-fixing by drug companies nationwide. This case highlights the state’s longstanding efforts to lower prescription drug costs for Utah families.

The settlement is part of a larger lawsuit filed by attorneys general nationwide alleging that Sandoz and other manufacturers conspired to fix prices from 2009 to 2014. Utah has been involved in this case since 2016. The agreement requires Sandoz not to engage in price-fixing, bid-rigging, or market-allocation activities for five years and to maintain its existing antitrust compliance program.



“When pharmaceutical companies manipulate the market, it drives up costs for everyday Utahns who need access to affordable medications,” said Utah Attorney General Derek Brown. “We’re committed to ensuring that Utahns pay fair prices for the prescriptions they depend on.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Utah will receive $1.52 million. In addition to the state’s recovery, Utah consumers may qualify for direct financial relief through a previously approved $275 million settlement reached between Sandoz and end-payor plaintiffs earlier this year. This consumer settlement provides compensation for individuals who purchased generic pharmaceutical products during the relevant period and were harmed by inflated prices.

“We are incredibly proud of the work our Division of Consumer Protection is doing to protect Utah patients,” said Margaret Woolley Busse, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce. “Utah will never stop pursuing justice for consumers against those who unlawfully inflate the price of potentially life-saving medication. We hope all affected Utahns will look into this settlement to determine if they can get any closer to being made whole in this price-fixing scheme.”

Consumers who purchased generic medications at pharmacies or by mail order between 2009 and 2014 may qualify for compensation as part of that separate settlement. That process is being managed through the federal court overseeing the end-payor settlement. Consumers can find additional information at the claims administrator’s website.

This antitrust settlement with Sandoz does not resolve Utah’s claims against the remaining defendants in the broader litigation. Utah continues to pursue those cases to ensure accountability and safeguard competitive pricing for essential medications.

The Office of the Utah Attorney General and the Division of Consumer Protection encourage all affected consumers to stay informed about available relief and upcoming notices related to consumer compensation in the federal end-payor settlement.