Celebrating the Retirement and Legacy of Deputy Attorney General David Sonnenreich

The Office of the Utah Attorney General is honored to celebrate the retirement of Antitrust and Data Privacy Division Director David Sonnenreich, whose distinguished career has left a lasting mark on Utah’s legal system and on generations of attorneys within our office.

A Career of Service and Impact

David’s career spans 40 years as a litigator and trial attorney, including over 21 years of dedicated service to the Office of the Utah Attorney General. He served under every attorney general from Paul VanDam to Sean Reyes and held critical leadership positions—three times as division director or equivalent, twice as section director, and as deputy attorney general for special assignments.

Over the course of his career, David handled an extraordinary range of legal matters: federal and state litigation, criminal and civil enforcement, jury and bench trials, appellate arguments, and complex evidentiary proceedings. His work reflected a deep command of subjects such as antitrust, data privacy, securities enforcement, cybercrime, elder fraud, and procurement law. He led the team that created the Utah White Collar Crime Offender Registry, the first of its kind in the country.

David played a central role in several landmark cases. He served on the trial team for Ohio v. American Express, a nationally significant antitrust matter, and was co-counsel in Pelt v. Utah, the longest-running class action in Utah history, advising Governors Jon Huntsman Jr. and Gary Herbert on its resolution. More recently, he has served as Utah’s lead counsel for Utah v. Google, where a pending $700 million dollar settlement is awaiting final court approval.

Leadership Beyond the Courtroom

In addition to his litigation work, David made substantial contributions to Utah’s policy and regulatory landscape. He worked extensively on legislative initiatives related to privacy, cybersecurity, and consumer protection; continues to chair the Utah Privacy Commission; and served as a voting member of the Utah Cybersecurity Commission.

He also shared his expertise widely—as a lecturer and panelist for CLE programs across the country, including at the 2024 ABA Antitrust Conference and numerous NAAG Antitrust Task Force conferences.

National Recognition for a Distinguished Career

This year, David received the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) Career Staff Award, one of the most prestigious honors available to public-sector attorneys. This award recognizes exceptional attorneys whose dedication, professionalism, and service have strengthened the work of attorneys general nationwide. He has also received the 2014 Office of the Attorney General’s Attorney of the Year Award, and twice received Attorney of the Quarter awards.

David’s recognition is a fitting tribute to his decades of excellence and his enduring contributions to the legal profession.

A Legacy of Integrity and Mentorship

David’s impact extends far beyond his casework. He has been a trusted mentor, a steady source of institutional knowledge, and a model of public service to countless attorneys and staff across the office. His dedication, intellect, and leadership have helped shape Utah’s legal landscape for more than three decades.

With Gratitude

The Office of the Utah Attorney General extends its deepest thanks to David Sonnenreich for his extraordinary service to the State of Utah. His commitment to justice, his expertise, and his unwavering professionalism have strengthened our office and enriched our state.

We congratulate him on a remarkable career and wish him the very best in his retirement.