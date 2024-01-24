STONEWATER ADOLESCENT RECOVERY CENTER ANNOUNCES INTENDED FOR GOOD: THE STONEWATER COUNCIL FOR YOUTH
The new community organization works to create connections and share resources to help adolescents and their families thrive.
Intended for Good: The Stonewater Council for Youth was founded with the mission of providing education, resources, and hope to younger generations and their families.”OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center proudly announces the launch of Intended for Good: The Stonewater Council for Youth.
A panel of committee leaders dedicated to helping youth thrive, the council meets on a quarterly basis in an informal manner to discuss challenges in the local community — and to implement near-term solutions supported in part by the resources of Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center in Oxford, MS. The mission of Intended for Good is simple: Community leaders have a duty and responsibility to support this next generation and give them the tools they need to take the baton and build a better future — for themselves and all of us.
The organization already hosted — in partnership with The William Magee Institute for Student Wellbeing — “A Night with Chris Herren,” at The Pavilion at Ole Miss earlier this year.
During that successful first event, the former NBA star took the audience on his journey from addiction to sobriety, addressing themes of gateway drugs, prescription drug use, vaping and the responsibility of prevention.
Future community events and outreach efforts are planned. Follow Intended for Good on Facebook HERE for more information.
ABOUT STONEWATER ADOLESCENT RECOVERY CENTER
Get your child back — better — at Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center. We are a family-owned 60 to 90-day dual-diagnosis residential program for adolescent males (age 12 to 18). Stonewater treats mental health challenges and substance use issues with a comprehensive and compassionate mix of modern treatment approaches on a beautiful campus in peaceful Oxford, MS. Our mission is to build on the inner strengths of each adolescent by identifying their gifts, reconnecting them with goals, healing their trauma, and helping them find purpose and passion that helps them create positive impact — in their families and in the world at large. www.stonewaterrecovery.com
