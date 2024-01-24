TSHA Bringing Together Scholars, Advocates, and Celebrities in Celebration of Texas History
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is open for the 128th Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) Annual Meeting scheduled for February 28–March 2 at the Texas A&M University Conference Center in College Station.
The TSHA’s Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of its kind for Texas history enthusiasts and professional and independent scholars. As the oldest scholarly organization in Texas, the TSHA Annual Meeting brings together a broad range of individuals and organizations working in historical, cultural, preservationist, and tourist services.
Meeting registration is available online at https://am.tsha.events/.
This year’s meeting will feature several exciting highlights:
• More than 30 panels and 150 presenters on the diverse narratives of Texas history, including “The Roles of African American, Jewish, and Tejana Women in Community Building,” “The Lone Star Slavery Project at Stephen F. Austin University,” “Asian American Studies in Texas,” and “Beyond the 1842 Archives War: Battles for Control of Public Records in Texas,” and many, many more.
• An extensive Booksellers Hall, featuring both new and antique books and prints on Texas history by some of the biggest publishers and booksellers from across the state, as well as Daughters of the Republic of Texas chapters, maps from the Texas General Land Office, and the University of North Texas’ Portal to Texas History.
• A stunning “Light the Lantern” Gala & Charity Auction emceed by former Governor and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and featuring performances by country music star Clay Walker and the Texas A&M University Ross Volunteers.
• Appreciation of TSHA’s Texas History Makers of 2024 honorees: Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp for Education; former Texas A&M University Football Coach R.C. Slocum for Sports; Buc-ee’s President and Founder, Arch "Beaver" Aplin II for Business; University Lands for Philanthropy; and Actress, Producer, and Businesswoman Eva Longoria for the Arts.
• In addition, the location provides wonderful opportunities for special events and tours that will enable attendees to engage with College Station’s unique history.
For more information, visit the TSHA website at www.tshaonline.org. While there, you may also sign up for an annual membership to the TSHA to support the research, preservation, and publication of historical material affecting the state of Texas.
Jeff Patterson
