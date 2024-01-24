Submit Release
West Virginia Department of Human Services Holds 2024 West Virginia Polysubstance Summit

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) and Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) today co-hosted the West Virginia Polysubstance Summit: Current Trends Across the Continuum of Substance Use Disorder Care, along with WV Behavioral Health Workforce and Health Equity Training Center, Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), and the Opioid Response Network. The virtual training was free to those who registered.

“Addressing the complex landscape of polysubstance use is crucial for West Virginia’s well-being,” said Rebecca Roth, DoHS Bureau for Behavioral Health, Office of Policy Planning and Research Director. “Together, we strive to advance prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, polysubstance use is the use of more than one drug together or within a short time period, either intentionally or unintentionally. This year’s summit featured West Virginia as well as national experts on polysubstance use and highlighted best practices from across the country. Nearly 1,000 people from across the state registered for the training.

The West Virginia Polysubstance Summit was made possible with funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) administered through DoHS’s BBH to the West Virginia Behavioral Health Workforce and Health Equity Training Center.

Continuing education credits were available for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, addiction/prevention professionals, counselors, social workers, and psychologists who attended.

For more information about the West Virginia Polysubstance Summit, visit  www.wvpolysubstancesummit.org.

