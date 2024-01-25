My First Aid Course Urges Brisbane to be Storm-Savvy as Notorious Storm and Flood Season Looms

Timely Reminder: In February 2022, the Brisbane area experienced significant rainfall, receiving between 400 and 1100 millimetres of rain in just a few days. Photograph: Jess Rielly/Severe Weather. Credit: The Guardian

Prominent Brisbane first aid training provider flags Cyclone Kirrily as a warning to Brisbane residents to prepare now for notorious February storm season.

With the memory of past floods and the current cyclone season, it's crucial for Brisbane residents to be equipped with both the knowledge and tools to manage potential emergencies.” — Ben Cleaver, My First Aid Course Brisbane

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Brisbane enters its notorious storm and flooding season typical for February, My First Aid Course is urging residents to be “storm-savvy” and prioritise emergency preparedness. The recent development of Cyclone Kirrily, while not directly affecting South East Queensland, serves as a timely reminder for Brisbane residents to prepare for severe weather events.

In February 2022, the Brisbane area experienced significant rainfall, receiving between 400 and 1100 millimetres of rain in just a few days, leading to widespread flooding and emergencies. This historical context, provided by the Brisbane Times, underscores the importance of being prepared for similar events in the future.

Ben Cleaver, General Manager of My First Aid Course, stresses the need for comprehensive readiness, "With the memory of past floods and the current cyclone season, it's crucial for Brisbane residents to be equipped with both the knowledge and tools to manage potential emergencies."

The Brisbane City Council highlights the importance of having a flood resilience plan and encourages residents to be informed about flood risks and preparedness strategies. My First Aid Course echoes this advice and emphasises the critical role of first aid readiness in any emergency plan.

"We advise all households and businesses to maintain a well-stocked and regularly checked first aid kit, and we offer convenient basic to advanced training to help Brisbane residents feel confident in their ability to provide immediate care during floods and storms," adds Cleaver.

As Brisbane residents prepare for the wet season, My First Aid Course remains committed to enhancing community safety and resilience.


