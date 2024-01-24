My First Aid Course Calls for Immediate First Aid Preparedness as Cyclone Kirrily Nears Queensland

A well stocked first aid kit can help to minimise serious injury in storm weather.

As Cyclone Kirrily approaches, prominent first aid training provider emphasises critical need for up-to-date first aid kits in households and businesses.

Having a well-prepared first aid kit and the knowledge to use it effectively can be a matter of life and death.” — Ben Cleaver, My First Aid Course Brisbane

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Cyclone Kirrily rapidly intensifying off the Queensland coast, My First Aid Course, a premier Brisbane-based first aid training provider, is urgently calling on residents, especially in North Queensland, to prioritise their first aid preparedness. The cyclone, forecasted to strengthen to a Category 2, is expected to bring destructive winds and life-threatening flash flooding, particularly impacting the areas from Cardwell to Sarina, including Townsville and the Whitsunday Islands.

Ben Cleaver, General Manager of My First Aid Course, emphasises the critical need for up-to-date and fully stocked first aid kits in every household and business. "In light of Cyclone Kirrily's approach, which is bringing not only destructive winds but also the threat of extensive flooding, having a well-prepared first aid kit and the knowledge to use it effectively can be a matter of life and death," says Cleaver.

The severe weather system, predicted to make landfall near Townsville between Cardwell and Bowen, poses a significant risk of "life-threatening" flash flooding and storm tides. "As communities brace for Kirrily's landfall, it's essential to check your first aid supplies, ensure they are not expired, and understand basic first aid procedures," Cleaver adds, stressing the importance of readiness in the face of such a powerful natural event.

As part of their commitment to community safety, My First Aid Course offers comprehensive first aid training and resources to equip residents with the skills needed to respond effectively in emergencies. "We urge everyone in the cyclone's path to stay informed, follow the advice of local authorities, and prepare for the possibility of power outages and isolation," advises Cleaver.

Queensland residents can find more information on preparing a comprehensive first aid kit and complete first aid training by visiting My First Aid Course's website.

