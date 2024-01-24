Collaborative Divorce Vermont Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
Collaborative Divorce professionals in Vermont will offer free 30-minute consultations for anyone seeking to better understand how they might divorce.VERMONT, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce Vermont is once this year joining in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024.
Divorce With Respect Week is March 4-8. Collaborative Divorce professionals in Vermont will offer free 30-minute consultations for anyone seeking to better understand the divorce process and options for how they might divorce.
Collaborative Divorce Vermont professionals will offer consultations to residents of Vermont. To learn more about Collaborative Divorce or book a consultation, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. Those outside of Vermont can also visit the Divorce With Respect Week™ website to find a Collaborative professional or group near them.
“Divorce With Respect Week gives us an opportunity to empower new clients through the Collaborative Divorce process,” said Corey Wood, attorney, and President of Collaborative Divorce Vermont. “In this process, we can create an atmosphere of civility that helps divorcing couples achieve the best possible outcomes.”
Collaborative Divorce Vermont is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to helping couples and families divorce respectfully without all of the fighting that comes from going to court. CDV is joining Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Process as a better way to untie the knot.
Visit www.collaborativedivorcevermont.com for more information about Collaborative Divorce Vermont.
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here