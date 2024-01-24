Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Mixtard, insulin human (rDNA), Date of authorisation: 07/10/2002, Revision: 20, Status: Authorised

Diabetes is a disease in which the body does not produce enough insulin to control the blood glucose or when the body is unable to use insulin effectively. Mixtard is a replacement insulin which is very similar to the insulin made by the pancreas.

The active substance in Mixtard, human insulin, is produced by a method known as ‘recombinant technology’: the insulin is made by a yeast cells into which a gene (DNA) has been introduced, which makes them able to produce insulin. Mixtard contains insulin in two forms: a soluble form, which acts quickly (within 30 minutes of injection) and an ‘isophane’, form which is absorbed much more slowly during the day. This gives Mixtard a longer duration of action. The replacement insulin acts in same way as naturally produced insulin and helps glucose enter cells from the blood. By controlling the blood glucose, the symptoms and complications of diabetes are reduced.