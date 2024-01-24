MEDIA ADVISORY: Miami Aviation Forum to Gather Local Students, Businesses Focused on Sustainability, Workforce

Guinness Record-Breaking Pilot to Make Announcement About Training Center Backed by Miami-Dade

Miami FL, Jan. 24, 2024 – The region’s leading aviation forum is coming back to Miami on Jan. 31, with a strong focus on advancing business aviation in the region, featuring local businesses in one of the state’s largest and fast-growing sectors, a new class of students beginning career training, the forum’s first-ever Exhibitor Sustainability Pledge and the return of a student competition between five technical schools in Florida.

“Business aviation” is the term given for the mostly small and mid-sized companies – including many in Florida – that rely on a small airplane to meet transportation challenges. Hosted by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the 2024 Miami-Opa locka Regional Forum will take place at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport (OPF) and gather local civic leaders, aviation companies, industry experts and students.

The day will begin with remarks from NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen, who will welcome the civic leaders and others, then highlight a new industry initiative focused on leadership in aviation sustainability, CLIMBING. FAST. Other speakers include Miami resident Capt. Barrington Irving – a Guinness World Record-breaking pilot who was the youngest person and first Black pilot to fly solo around the world – Ralph Cutie, director and CEO at Miami-Dade County Aviation Department and Francesca de Quesada Covey, chief innovation and economic development officer of Miami-Dade County.

An aviation maintenance competition among more than 20 students from top South Florida technical schools will return after its success in 2023, featuring exciting new activities. Also joining the event will be the new class of The Barrington Irving Technical Training School – Capt. Irving’s training center based at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport, which he founded and opened in 2022 with the support of NBAA and other organizations. Irving will make an exciting announcement about the school’s plans for the future.

This year’s event for the first time will include an Exhibitor Sustainability Pledge, a commitment made by participating companies, including those based in South Florida, to follow environmentally friendly practices during the event operations on-site. This effort is just one representation of the industry’s continued dedication to sustainability progress.

The forum will feature 187 exhibitors, including 14 based in or near the Miami area, as well as 22 aircraft will be on display at OPF.

Florida has the third-largest aviation industry in the United States, based on total economic impact and jobs. The state is home to more than 200 aviation manufacturing companies. The forum is a crucial annual event that helps grow awareness of business aviation within the local community and build the aviation workforce of tomorrow.

WHAT: Regional Forum and Opening Session Student Maintenance Competition WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (ET) Exhibits and Aircraft Display Open at 9 a.m. Opening Sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. WHO: Ed Bolen, CEO, NBAA

Greg Voos, NBAA

Ralph Cutie, Director and CEO, Miami-Dade County Aviation Department

Francesca de Quesada Covey, Chief Innovation and Economic Development Officer, Miami-Dade County

Capt. Barrington Irving

Local aviation companies, current and prospective business aircraft owners, operators, manufacturers and other essential industry personnel and local officials Capt. Barrington Irving

Students from Aviation Institution of Maintenance (AIM) – Orlando Campus

Broward College

Charlotte Technical College

George T Baker Aviation Technical College

Lorenzo Walker Technical College WHERE: Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport 14201 NW 42nd Ave. Opa locka, FL 33054

