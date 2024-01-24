Revolution Dispensary Joins Forces with Ricky Williams’ Highsman Brand
Revolution is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Highsman, the cutting-edge cannabis brand founded by NFL icon Ricky Williams.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Highsman, the cutting-edge cannabis brand founded by NFL icon Ricky Williams. This strategic partnership is set to elevate the cannabis scene in Illinois by combining Revolution's award-winning cultivation team with the sports-inspired ethos of Highsman.
— Dusty Shroyer
On Saturday, January 27th, this dynamic partnership will come to life as Ricky Williams is set to visit two Revolution brand dispensary locations. The exclusive meet & greet event will mark the union of two industry leaders and offer fans and wellness enthusiasts a unique chance to interact with the football legend himself.
Event Schedule and Locations:
Revolution Dispensary Moline
4301 44th Ave
Moline, IL 61265
January 27th, 2024
Starting at 10 am
Enlightened Dispensary Schaumburg
820 E. Golf Rd.
Schaumburg, IL 60173
January 27th, 2024
Starting at 3 pm
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Ricky Williams and delve into informative discussions about Highsman cannabis strains, holistic wellness, and the positive impact of plant-based remedies. The day promises to be filled with insightful exchanges, personalized experiences, and an introduction to the distinctive products that Highsman offers.
“As a fan of Ricky’s work on and off the field, we are beyond excited to team up with Highsman. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bring top-shelf products to our customers,” said Dusty Shroyer, President of Revolution. “We can’t wait to introduce our community to Highsman’s vision and products.”
Revolution Global Health, LLC
Revolution Global Health, LLC is a dynamic multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company and home to the renowned Revolution Cannabis, Revolution Dispensaries, and Tales & Travels brands. All united by a common goal: to deliver a superior cannabis experience. With a growing national footprint, a culture of innovation, and a plant-first mentality, we take action to create a future of continual progress for cannabis enthusiasts, the industry, and our world.
Highsman
Founded by legendary NFL running back Ricky Williams, Highsman is a cannabis lifestyle brand that empowers individuals to reach peak performance in all areas of life through the benefits of cannabis and natural wellness. Highsman offers a unique platform for sports fans and cannabis enthusiasts to explore their relationship with cannabis through three distinct collections—Pregame, Halftime, and Postgame—tailored for different moments of the day.
