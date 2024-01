Revolution Dispensary Joins Forces with Ricky Williams’ Highsman Brand

Ricky Williams & Dusty Shroyer: Highsman & Revolution Cannabis

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Highsman , the cutting-edge cannabis brand founded by NFL icon Ricky Williams. This strategic partnership is set to elevate the cannabis scene in Illinois by combining Revolution’s award-winning cultivation team with the sports-inspired ethos of Highsman.On Saturday, January 27th, this dynamic partnership will come to life as Ricky Williams is set to visit two Revolution brand dispensary locations. The exclusive meet & greet event will mark the union of two industry leaders and offer fans and wellness enthusiasts a unique chance to interact with the football legend himself.Event Schedule and Locations:4301 44th AveMoline, IL 61265January 27th, 2024Starting at 10 amEnlightened Dispensary Schaumburg820 E. Golf Rd.Schaumburg, IL 60173January 27th, 2024Starting at 3 pmAttendees will have the opportunity to meet Ricky Williams and delve into informative discussions about Highsman cannabis strains, holistic wellness, and the positive impact of plant-based remedies. The day promises to be filled with insightful exchanges, personalized experiences, and an introduction to the distinctive products that Highsman offers.“As a fan of Ricky’s work on and off the field, we are beyond excited to team up with Highsman. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bring top-shelf products to our customers,” said Dusty Shroyer, President of Revolution. “We can’t wait to introduce our community to Highsman’s vision and products.”Revolution Global Health, LLCRevolution Global Health, LLC is a dynamic multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company and home to the renowned Revolution Cannabis, Revolution Dispensaries, and Tales & Travels brands. All united by a common goal: to deliver a superior cannabis experience. With a growing national footprint, a culture of innovation, and a plant-first mentality, we take action to create a future of continual progress for cannabis enthusiasts, the industry, and our world.HighsmanFounded by legendary NFL running back Ricky Williams, Highsman is a cannabis lifestyle brand that empowers individuals to reach peak performance in all areas of life through the benefits of cannabis and natural wellness. Highsman offers a unique platform for sports fans and cannabis enthusiasts to explore their relationship with cannabis through three distinct collections—Pregame, Halftime, and Postgame—tailored for different moments of the day.