Revolution Dispensary: Introducing Moline's Premier Cannabis Experience
Revolution Dispensary is hosting a grand opening event to mark the arrival of unmatched quality and community engagement in Moline.
Our partnership is dedicated to providing a best-in-class experience for the Quad Cities, from products to customer service, Revolution Dispensary sets a new standard in the cannabis retail space.”MOLINE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bolden Investments I, LLC is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the newest Revolution Dispensary in Moline, Illinois. The public is invited to this landmark event to experience the dedication to quality and consistency that Revolution Dispensaries are known for. The grand opening ceremony kicks off at 9 a.m. on December 8th at Revolution Dispensary - Moline (Located at: 4301 44th Ave. Moline, IL 61265)
— Charles Bolden
Thanks to the exciting doorbusters and promotions on offer, staff are prepared for a high volume of traffic, including long lines, before the store opens.
Customers can also save 30% on popular Revolution Cannabis, Tales & Travels, Spring Lake, and Spectra products in online orders placed for convenient in-store pickup.
Alongside exclusive product promotions and doorbuster giveaways, the inaugural day includes the opportunity for attendees to explore an extensive menu featuring high-quality flower and the finest cannabis products in the state.
“Our partnership is dedicated to providing a best-in-class experience for the Quad-City community,“ said CEO Charles Bolden, “From product knowledge to customer service, Revolution Dispensary sets a new standard for excellence in the cannabis retail space.”
Bolden Investments I, LLC is proud to have been awarded a license to operate a dispensary in Moline, with an additional location coming soon to the St. Louis region.
