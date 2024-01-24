MSC seeks investment opportunities in Cần Thơ

VIETNAM, January 24 -

CẦN THƠ — Secretary of the Cần Thơ Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Hiếu and leaders of the municipal People's Committee, departments and sectors on January 24 worked with representatives of the Thanh Binh Phu My Joint Stock Company and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to discuss investment opportunities in the Mekong Delta city.

At the meeting, Hiếu informed the guests about the city, its advantages and potential to develop a large-scale transshipment port.

He said the construction of such port is in line with the city’s development. Under the city’s master planning scheme which has got the Prime Minister’s approval, a 155-ha area in Thốt Nốt district is reserved for the port thanks to its favourable transport connection and close distance to Ô Môn thermal power centre and Trà Nóc industrial park.

According to the planning scheme, that area has three main functions of seaport, logistics centre, and warehouse. Therefore, investors can choose to synchronously implement the whole 155-ha area to facilitate site clearance and resettlement, then have a clean land plot for the project construction.

Benoit de Quillacq, Managing Director of MSC Vietnam, introduced the hosts to the group which is now the world’s largest shipping line with 180,000 employees working at 675 offices in 155 countries.

He said Cần Thơ city’s planned port area matches the group’s development strategy, which can connect with MSC’s ports and other deep-sea ports in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Thanh Binh Phu My Joint Stock Company - the developer and operator of Phú Mỹ 3 specialised industrial park which is a key project of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu province, asked the city's authorities for permission to build an industrial park - Phu My 3 Cần Thơ IP covering an area of 600 - 800 ha in Vinh Thanh district.

After studying and surveying the area, the company proposed the city's authorities revoke an initial area of about 600 ha in the planned Vĩnh Thạnh IP (Phase 2) to develop the Phú Mỹ 3 Cần Thơ IP. — VNS