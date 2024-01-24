E-handbook promotes digital transformation from grassroots level

VIETNAM, January 24 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched “Lang So” (Digital Village) e-handbook at https://langso.dx.gov.vn and https://www.facebook.com/lang.so.mic to help communities promote digital economy and digital society from the grassroots level, contributing to the country's digital transformation process.

The app introduces about 30 "Make in Vietnam" digital platforms aimed at solving people's needs in the daily life. Each digital platform helps people easily access services, utilities, and optimise the benefits brought by digital technology.

Each person, village, based on internal resources, culture, and local characteristics, can choose to build their own “Digital Village”. About 50 typical stories, associated with more than 100 typical and outstanding people, are introduced in "Digital Village".

The MIC will regularly update and adjust information on the "Digital Village" e-handbook to meet practical demand. The initiative was inspired following the “Digital Transformation Handbook” which helps people use digital technology to solve problems in the daily life and stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The digital economy plays an important role as a growth driver of the economy. The e-handbook on digital platforms contributes to inspiring and equipping skills for everyone. It also helps to open up opportunities for each citizen to better understand how digital technology is applied to all aspects of life.

The handbook is provided for free on three platforms including its website, Facebook and Zalo. — VNS