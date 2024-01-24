Bill To Create Regulations On 1,4 Dioxane In Drinking Water Passes First Committee

FLORIDA, January 24 - Tallahassee, FL – In the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando), yesterday unanimously passed a bill designed to establish maximum allowable amounts of the chemical 1,4 dioxane in drinking water. The bill comes in response to the eye-opening revelations brought to light by the Orlando Sentinel's investigative series: "Toxic Secret", which sheds light on the pervasive issue of water contamination in the state.

“The 'Toxic Secret' series by the Orlando Sentinel has brought to our attention the alarming extent of 1,4-dioxane contamination in our water sources. It is our duty to respond swiftly and decisively to protect the health and well-being of our communities. This legislation sets a clear standard for the maximum allowable amount of 1,4-dioxane in drinking water, ensuring that our citizens can trust the safety of the water that flows into their homes,” said Stewart.

The proposed legislation represents an effort to address the chemical which lacks an established maximum allowable amount of 0.35mg per liter in Florida. The bill also sets requirements in place for the amount of time water suppliers have to comply with the new standard and requirements to immediately report 1,4-dioxane levels to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

