SWERVE PARTNERS WITH JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION TO LAUNCH GRAND SUMO IN THE USA

Grand Sumo by Swerve Combat Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV

Grand Sumo will debut on Swerve Combat on Thursday, January 25 in a 6-hour marathon starting 3 pm EST.

Grand Sumo is incredibly fun to watch. Our original coverage is fast-paced and expertly commentated so that anyone can have fun learning about this thrilling sport and its fascinating traditions.” — Steve Shannon, CEO Swerve TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swerve TV, a category-leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel operator, announced today that it will televise Grand Sumo action in partnership with the world’s leading provider of the sport, Japan Sumo Association (JSA). JSA’s Grand Sumo will be available free to virtually every internet-connected TV in the U.S. on Thursday, January 25th for a six-hour tournament that will get viewers caught up from 2023’s November tournament up through this month’s most recent tournament. Grand Sumo will air Thursdays at 7:30 pm eastern.

The January tournament features several young fighters with terrific momentum. Tune in to watch Ozeki-level wrestlers Kirishima and Hoshoryu battle an onslaught of hungry young talent in their quest to win the ultimate prize of Sumo wrestling. To do so they must get through the only man holding the highest rank of Yokozuna, Terunofuji, who has returned from injury to battle once again for the Emperor's Cup.

Swerve commentator, Andrew Freund, has announced Grand Sumo for decades, including live tournaments and global TV broadcasts. Since 2001, he has produced the US Sumo Open, the largest sumo tournament outside of Japan. Freund has also competed in world championship events and is a sought-after sumo coach. Swerve’s production of Grand Sumo is also co-produced and announced by Sumo athlete Nick Tramonti-Bonet of the Raijin Sumo team in North Carolina.

“Grand Sumo is incredibly fun to watch. Our original coverage is fast-paced and expertly commentated in a way that anyone can have fun learning about this thrilling sport and enjoying the drama and fascinating tradition only Grand Sumo can provide. We are grateful to the JSA for their enthusiasm in working with Swerve to build Grand Sumo’s USA audience,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV.

Swerve Combat has quadrupled viewership in the past 12 months as a result of adding competitions from MMA, boxing, and wrestling organizations from across the USA and around the world. For more information on how to stream Swerve Sports, visit swerve.tv.

About Swerve TV, LLC

Founded in 2021 by digital media veterans Steve Shannon and Dan Keston, Swerve Combat is the first FAST channel focused on delivering free combat sports and athletic competitions while telling the stories behind the world’s most inspirational athletes. Swerve is available on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Prime Video, Fubo, LG Channels, The Roku Channel, SLING TV, VIZIO, Xumo Play, and more, and is accessible in over 80% of US households. Follow us on Instagram @swervecombat.

Trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

#. #. #

Grand Sumo now on Swerve Combat