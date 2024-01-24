PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – January 23, 2024

Media Contact:

Julia Restelli, ECO AmeriCorps Clean Water Communications Specialist

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-522-4042, Julia.Restelli@Partner.Vermont.gov

Clean Water Conversation Series Launch:

Centering on Clean Water, Climate Change, and Flood Resilience in Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – This winter, the Clean Water Initiative Program (CWIP) at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is launching the 2024 Clean Water Conversation Series. These monthly webinars are free and open to the public. The series spotlights the collaborative endeavors of the state and its partners aimed at enhancing Vermont’s water quality.

“The Clean Water Conversation Series is a great opportunity for the public to learn about the long-term statewide efforts to meet Vermont’s clean water goals,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “This year’s series highlights how our clean water efforts support the state’s flood and climate priorities."

DEC will host three talks this winter and announce the rest of the series in the spring:

Vermont Clean Water Initiative 2023 Performance Report

Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Join Claire Madden and Lauren Sopher from the DEC CWIP as they discuss water quality progress made through public investment and regulations. Learn how Vermont’s clean water efforts over the last eight years support flood and climate resilience.

Phosphorus Loading in Lake Champlain Post 2023 Flooding

Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Dr. Matthew Vaughan with the Lake Champlain Basin Program will highlight preliminary data on the water quality impacts of the July 2023 flooding on Lake Champlain. Find out how these water quality impacts compare to a typical year and Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Learn how high flow events, like the July 2023 flooding, factor into Lake Champlain’s phosphorus pollution reduction targets.

We All Live Downstream

Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Rivers help shape our world. How do we adapt to live with rivers and to steward the many services they provide for clean water, habitat, recreation, and public safety? Staci Pomeroy and Ned Swanberg from the DEC Rivers Program will introduce the science, policy, and regulatory work of the River Corridor and Floodplain Protection program.

To request accommodations to attend a talk, email ANR.CleanWaterVT@Vermont.gov . Use “Clean Water Conversation Series Accommodations Request” as the subject line .

For updates on the series, subscribe to the email list. To register for a talk or to find more information, visit the CWIP Clean Water Conversation website. You can also find recorded talks on the CWIP YouTube channel.

If Julia Restelli is not available at 802-522-4042 or Julia.Restelli@Partner.Vermont.gov, contact Lauren Sopher at 802-490-6134 or Lauren.Sopher@Vermont.gov.

