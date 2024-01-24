Transportation Commission awards nearly $32.36 million in contracts in January

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded nearly $32.36 million in contracts for 11 Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Jan. 18 regular business meeting.

An $8.62 million bid was awarded to Sundance-based Croell Inc. for a project involving asphalt paving, structure rehabilitation, traffic control, fencing, chip seal and milling work on about 7.7 miles of Wyoming Highway 59 in Converse County. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

The commission awarded a $4.99 million bid to Gillette-based S & S Builders LLC for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, traffic control, asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, guardrail and grading work at various locations within Crook County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2024.

Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. was awarded a $5.68 million bid for a project involving electrical work, traffic control and other work to upgrade high mast lighting towers at various locations within Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Advanced Electrical Contracting was also awarded a $465,240 bid for a project to build an over-height warning system on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne, involving electrical work, signage and traffic control. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

The commission awarded a $3.31 million bid to California-based Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. for a project involving chip seal, traffic control and pavement striping on approximately 18 miles of Interstate 25 in various locations within Converse and Natrona Counties. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2024.

A nearly $2.82 million bid was awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project involving asphalt paving, fencing, grading, traffic control, milling, and aggregate surfacing work on about 5.2 miles of US Highway 16 in Johnson County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2024.

Simon Contractors was also awarded a $749,599 bid for a project involving concrete slab repair, traffic control, aggregate surfacing, sidewalk and curb and gutter work at the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Central Avenue in Cheyenne, totaling to about 0.3 mile of work. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

Kilgore Companies LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis Inc. out of Rock Springs, was awarded a $2.49 million bid for a project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, traffic control, storm water drainage work, sidewalk and curb and gutter work on about 0.6 mile of City View Drive in the city of Evanston. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

Also based out of Rock Springs, Debernardi Construction Company Inc. was awarded a $1.74 million bid for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, traffic control, asphalt paving, utility and guardrail work in various locations within Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

The commission awarded an $861,811 bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a project involving concrete paving, traffic control and other high friction surface treatment work at various locations on I-80 within Albany and Carbon Counties, totaling to about 1 mile of work. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2024.

Reiman Corp. was also awarded a $624,870 bid for a project involving concrete paving, electrical work, aggregate surfacing, grading, traffic control, erosion control, asphalt paving, signage, sidewalk and curb and cutter work and other acceleration ramp work at the I-25 and Central Ave. interchange in Cheyenne, totaling to about 0.14 mile of work. The contract completion date is Sept. 15, 2024.

All of the projects awarded this month are funded primarily with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.