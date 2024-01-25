From Mine to Market: GEMXX Projects $450 Million Value on Proven Gold Resources : GEMXX Corp. (Stock Symbol: GEMZ) $GEMZ

GEMXX Corp $GEMZ $GEMZ Products $GEMZ Production $GEMZ Gemstones $GEMZ Gold and Gemstones

From Mine to Market: GEMXX Corporation (GEMZ) Capitalizes on Strong Demand for Gold and Ammolite Jewelry

This strategic move will allow us to validate the projected Gold deposits and ultimately enhance our efficiencies in procuring raw materials for our worldwide retail 'Mine to Market” — Jay Maull, GEMZ CEO.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surging Demand for Gold and Ammolite Jewelry Supports High-Value Forecast for Mine-to-Market Company with Proven Resources of 2.2 to 4 Million Ounces of Gold Valued up to $450 Million: GEMXX Corporation (Stock Symbol: GEMZ) For more information on $GEMZ visit: https://www.gemxx.com  Global Mine-to-Market Gold, Gemstone, and Jewelry Producer That Owns Mining Resources, Production Facilities, and Operating Assets. Company Controls Each Stage of Production Including Gold Mining, Gemstone Production, Jewelry Manufacturing, and Global Distribution. Acquired 50% Interest in Crazy Horse Mining with Assets That Include 100% Interest in Two Gold Projects. Forecast for Robust Growth Over Next 24 Months Amidst Surging Demand for Ammolite Jewelry and Gold. GEMZ Can Cut Raw Material Costs by Roughly 60% by Mining its Own Gold for its Jewelry Business Segment. Yukon Property Hosts Between 2.2 Million and 4 Million Ounces of Gold. At Current Spot Prices This Could Reflect Approximately $450 Million. Production for the 2023 Mining Test Season, Processed 31,200 Cubic Yards of Gold-Bearing Ore Yielding 0.929 Ounces per 100 Cubic Yards. Plans to Complete Audits to be Quoted on the OTCQX, a Step to Up-Listing to the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) is a mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMZ controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing, and global distribution.GEMZ is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The Company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The GEMZ management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.GEMZ is partnered with Crazy Horse Mining Inc., a Canadian Junior resource company with significant gold assets in British Columbia, Canada. GEMZ has acquired a 50% interest in the Crazy Horse Mining with assets that include 100% interest in two gold projects, Snow Creek, and Rosella Creek.Canadian Ammolite Gems by Kenneth Bradley is one of the world’s most recognized ammolite experts with a worldwide following that continues to grow. As a Canadian influencer, Kenneth Bradley will host multiple ammolite events annually that feature stunning ammolite gems curated by GEMZ world-class gemstone cutters. Bradley has been developing and marketing luxury jewelry for 30 years, making him the perfect host to showcase the stunningly beautiful GEMZ Ammolite gemstones.Forecast Issued for Robust Growth Amidst Surging Demand for Ammolite Jewelry and GoldOn January 23rd GEMZ issued a forecast which anticipates significant growth over the next 24 months. GEMZ is strategically positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for ammolite jewelry and the sustained upward trajectory in gold prices.AmmoliteWith ammolite becoming the official gemstone of Canada, it has rapidly gained recognition as a rare gemstone, becoming desirable around the world for its unique history and rich colors. The gemstone’s vibrant colors and limited availability make it a prized possession. GEMZ has experienced additional demand throughout India and Asia as the gemstone appeals to a discerning clientele seeking exclusive and collectible pieces.GoldGEMZ expansion into the mining of gold reserves in Canada is a new and welcomed asset to the Company’s balance sheet. Gold adds considerable support to the GEMZ “Mine-to-Market” business model in three core elements affecting long-term sustainable profitability:First, GEMZ can cut its raw material costs by roughly 60% by mining its own gold for its jewelry segment. These cost savings will not only reduce the cost of goods but the savings will also be reflected in higher and predictable profit margins.Second, with effective mining of the gold reserves, GEMZ will be able to accumulate reserves for future funding needs for the Company. Therefore, avoiding additional dilutive fundraising by issuing stock or taking on debt to fund GEMZ operations.Third, GEMZ investors will be able to participate in a stock based on precious metals and gemstones. With the price of gold today at approx. USD $2,000 per ounce, the future looks promising for gold as it is projected to reach new highs in the coming 24 months. Furthermore, as global economic uncertainties persist, investors are turning to traditional safe-haven assets, particularly gold.The GEMZ financial outlook aligns with these positive market trends, and GEMZ remains focused on expanding its product offerings, enhancing operational efficiency, and exploring strategic partnerships to maximize shareholder value.Pilot Mine at Proven Yukon Gold ProjectOn December 20th GEMZ announced additional progress in its assessments quantifying the proven and potential gold resources on its Yukon Gold property. GEMZ, working in concert with the current owners, have approved a plan to implement a pilot mine as soon as the weather permits in 2024.GEMZ has amended the Letter of Intent (LOI) to extend the closing deadline until after a pilot mine project is completed.The World Gold Council suggests that gold may experience new all-time highs in 20241, aligning with analysts' projections of gold prices reaching or exceeding $2,500 per ounce.2 This bullish trend is further supported by expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting rates, potentially leading to gold prices hitting fresh highs.3Improved valuation with excellent potential for growthYukon Gold’s 2,210,660 ounces of gold in proven resources represents a significant milestone for GEMZ, particularly in light of the current gold price being projected at up to $2,500 per ounce. The latter will improve valuation with excellent potential for growth. GEMZ claims the property hosts somewhere between 2.2 million and as much as 4 million ounces of gold and the current higher gold price environment will contribute to an increase in project value. At current spot gold prices ($2,040/once), the NPV (at a 10% discount rate) could reach approximately $450 million.This positions GEMZ with a million in revenue, considering the current and forecasted market value of gold, this is expected to make a considerable impact on the Company's valuation, reflecting a robust future revenue stream.Rare Earth Elements and Other MineralsIn addition to the lucrative gold assets, GEMZ continues to review the data provided by the current owner to determine whether rare earth elements and /or other minerals if such as those used in battery manufacturing, are also commercially viable on the property.“This strategic move will allow us to validate the projected Gold deposits and ultimately enhance our efficiencies in procuring raw materials for our worldwide retail 'Mine to Market,'” further commented, Jay Maull, GEMZ CEO.Corporate Update on Recent Milestones and Expansion Plans for 2024On December 13th GEMZ provided a comprehensive update which included the following:Current StateGEMZ has achieved significant milestones recently, and it's worth noting that the Company continues to control each stage of its production, including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing, and global distribution. Further, GEMZ continues to expand while avoiding long-term debt.Recent MilestonesOct. 24, 2023 -- GEMZ, in partnership with Crazy Horse Mining, Inc. (“CMHI”) completed its third and final clean-out and recording of gold production at the Snow Creek Mine site for the 2023 mining test season, processing a total of 31,200 cubic yards of gold-bearing ore yielding 0.929 ounces per 100 cubic yards. The production results have met all expectations.Oct. 3, 2023 – GEMZ engaged Aurora Geosciences to complete S-K 1300 technical reports on assets already owned and operated by the Company. These assets currently have no value assigned to them in the Company’s financials.Sept. 26, 2023 -- GEMZ announced it has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire an initial 50% stake in The Yukon Gold Project, pending the conclusion of due diligence. The reports provided to GEMZ claim the Property hosts somewhere between 2,210,660 and as much as 4 million ounces of gold. GEMZ has not verified the historic resource classification or volume but remains optimistic that it speaks to the property’s potential.Sept. 12, 2023 -- To meet the growing demand for its products, GEMZ has planned to expand gemstone and jewelry production by 300% year over year. The GEMZ shopping channel division is preparing to supply $5.5 million worth of Ammolite gemstones and jewelry over the next 12 months for Ammolite gemstones in jewelry designs by Kenneth Bradley.July 18, 2023 -- GEMZ announced it has secured 75% of mining costs for both its Gold and Ammolite initiatives. The involvement of new investors and strategic partners further strengthens the GEMZ financial position and supports its growth plan. This includes mine and process facility expansion and increased production to meet global demand for its products.March 14, 2023 -- GEMZ announced that it has acquired a 50% interest in the Canadian exploration company Crazy Horse Mining Inc. (“CHMI”). Crazy Horse Mining Inc. assets include 100% interest in two gold projects, Snow Creek, and Rosella Creek.March 23, 2023 -- GEMZ announced that it had signed an Ammolite Master Supply Agreement (“MSA”) with Canadian Ammolite Gems by Kenneth Bradley. Kenneth Bradley is one of the World’s most recognized Ammolite experts and is a Canadian influencer with a global following that continues to grow.Looking Forward – 2024 and BeyondGEMZ is focused on expansion and adding shareholder value. That means more acquisitions, more mine production, and more revenues.Targets:1. Complete the 50% acquisition of the Yukon Gold Property and initiate a pilot mine on that site.2. Bring the Ammolite Gemstone mine into full production.3. Upscale the gold mine operation at Snow Creek and move the test plant to Rosella Creek.4. Complete S-K 1300 compliant resource reports on already owned assets.5. 