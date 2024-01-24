Great College Advice Proudly Announces the Addition of Jamie Berger to the Team
Jamie Berger is a valuable asset to the team with decades of proven expertise in the field of college admissions advising.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great College Advice is honored to welcome the latest addition to its distinguished team, Jamie Berger. As an organization committed to guiding students toward their academic and personal success, Great College Advice continues to strengthen its team with experienced and passionate individuals.
Jamie Berger is located in Western Massachusetts and has an impressive background in college counseling and a proven track record of helping students navigate the complex landscape of college admissions. He’s worked for over two decades as a high school and college instructor, test-prep and writing tutor, academic and executive function coach, and Common Application essay consultant. For the past six years, Jamie has focused on working with high school juniors and seniors on all aspects of the college admissions process.
"We’re so pleased that Jamie is joining us. He brings decades of experience working with high-caliber students in a wide variety of settings, and he has a warm, affable personality that really draws young people in. His style and philosophical approach to helping students map their educational journeys fits neatly with the rest of our team. Plus, his record of success is very impressive. We’re lucky to have him,” says Mark Montgomery, Founder and CEO of Great College Advice.
Jamie Berger offers a wide range of college admissions advising services, working with students in the U.S. and worldwide to help identify and gain admissions to colleges and universities in the United States.
"After working with Mark and a few terrific Great College Advice students this past year, I’m incredibly excited to be joining the GCA team, whose experience, professionalism, and resources are second to none," states new addition Jamie Berger.
The inclusion of Jamie Berger in the Great College Advice team marks a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and empowering students to achieve their goals. This new chapter promises expanded opportunities for students seeking personalized and comprehensive college counseling.
About the Company:
Great College Advice provides individually-tailored services to bring out the best in students who are in pursuit of a college education. Sharing a highly collaborative approach, Great College Advice is an expert team of educators with experience as classroom teachers, professors, academic advisors, admissions officers, writers, and marketers. Whether a student is in the college preparation, selection, or application process, Great College Advice is here to support those individuals in achieving college-bound objectives. No matter if the student is aiming for the Ivies, or if the aim is to reduce the cost of college, or if there is a star athlete who wants to play in college, or if a learning difference plays a role in the college choice, or if the student is a late bloomer trying to figure out what would be the best fit for the future, Great College Advice can create a plan for success. The team at Great College Advice understands what it takes to succeed in the highly-charged, competitive atmosphere of college admissions.
Mark Montgomery
Great College Advice
+1 720.279.7577
mm@greatcollegeadvice.com