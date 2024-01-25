Rodedawg's Strategic Moves Projected to Generate $7 Million Annual Revenue in $6 Billion Botanical Market : RWGI $RWGI
New Distributor License And Acquisition with Estimated Annual $7 Million to Power Up Growth in $6 Billion Dollar California Specialty Botanicals Market Plus Topical Pain Relief Brand: Rodedawg (Stock Symbol: RWGI) $RWGI
— Chris Swartz, RWGI CEO
Focus on Providing Services in the Regulated California Specialty Botanicals Market.
Trusted Partner and Resource to Licensed point-of-sale outlets, Manufacturing, Distribution, and Delivery Services.
New California Specialty Botanicals Distributor License for Expansion of Distribution Capabilities.
Acquisition Completed for Parabola Mgmt., LLC Company which Establishes Key Revenue Drivers.
Acquisition Includes Ownership of California Licensed Botanicals Company in Costa Mesa with Options to Purchase Additional Licenses.
New Products Increase Revenues by an Estimated $7 Million Annually.
Plans for Acquisition of Botanicals Licenses for Manufacturing and Distribution.
Expanding Wellness Division with Derived Isolates.
Increasing Management and Sales of Licensed Distribution.
Deposit Paid for Ownership into California Licensed Botanicals Operation.
Acquired New Topical Pain Relief Product Brand with all Infrastructure.
In Its First Few Years of Operation, the Topical Pain Relief Brand Expanded Exponentially and Generated Close to $1 Million in Revenues.
Rodedawg Intl. Ind., Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is a management and consulting company focused on providing services throughout the regulated California specialty botanicals market. RWGI is a trusted partner and resource to licensed dispensaries, manufacturing, distribution, and delivery services. Additionally, with its expertise, RWGI has launched and supported its own proprietary brands and products that are sold through partners and clients that have existing customer bases already developed. Through years of experience, RWGI has developed a proprietary vetting process (Manage-to-Own) that ensures it grows the companies and brands that RWGI chooses to invest in.
RWGI associated companies include:
Budding Horizon, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused on providing management services for the licensed specialty botanicals industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.
Brother Buds is a delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. RWGI will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront delivery license. The delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and northern San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services and seeks to leverage its expertise in real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.
RWGI Acquires and Initiates New California Specialty Botanicals Distributor License for Expansion of Distribution Capabilities
On January 24th RWGI announced the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Parabola Mgmt. LLC has acquired a new California distributor license for specialty botanical products in Coachella, California. Chris Swartz, RWGI CEO, states “We are proud to inform our shareholders that since the completion of the acquisition of Parabola Mgmt., LLC we have already started the acquisition and expansion of our license portfolio. We are especially proud to make this announcement as this is a first-quarter 2024 milestone that has happened within the timeline of the RWGI roadmap. As we had previously stated, the acquisition of Parabola Mgmt. LLC included options to purchase additional licenses, we have moved quickly to complete the first purchase and we will continue moving quickly toward expanding the revenues of the Company. We are confident that our strategically planned acquisitions and merger strategy for 2024 will increase 2024 revenues to meet and potentially exceed our stated goal of 7 million annually”.
RWGI Provides Shareholder Update
On January 17th RWGI released a Company Roadmap of key corporate activities and revenue expectations. Chris Swartz, CEO, states “We are proud to inform RWGI shareholders of our vision for 2024 and beyond since the completion of the acquisition of Parabola Mgmt., LLC. Given that the acquisition included ownership of the California licensed botanicals company with options to purchase additional licenses, we will be moving quickly to expand the revenues of RWGI via our central sales hub for distribution in southern California. Soon, we have strategically planned additional acquisitions and mergers in the licensed botanicals business that should increase 2024 revenues to meet our stated goals of 7 million annually.”
Mr. Swartz added, “Moving forward RWGI shareholders can expect regular updates as we complete milestones during this 1st Quarter 2024 that will lead to significant increases in revenue growth:
1) Acquisition of specialty botanicals licenses for manufacturing and distribution.
2) Expand Wellness Division with Botanicals Isolates.
3) Increased Management and Sales of Licensed Distribution.
We have a sharp vision and plan for the RWGI family, and we continue to thank our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support. Additionally, we want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned.”
The following graphic was also supplied to more clearly illustrate the RWGI path ahead:
RWGI Acquires Parabola Mgmt., LLC
On December 27th RWGI announced the company has completed all terms and conditions of its Parabola Mgmt., LLC acquisition.
RWGI Chris Swartz, CEO, stated: "We are proud to announce to our shareholders the completion of the acquisition of Parabola Mgmt. LLC. The acquisition included ownership of the California-licensed company in Costa Mesa with options to purchase additional licenses. Most importantly, the Costa Mesa facility is now open, and operational, and is geographically located in Southern California which is the #1 market in the world for specialty botanicals.
RWGI now has a central sales hub for upcoming sales and distribution efforts. In addition to this acquisition, RWGI shareholders can expect in the coming weeks that we will complete the acquisition of additional licensed distribution hubs and distribution contracts that will have 2024 revenues meet our stated goals of 7 million annually."
RWGI had key milestones completed during the 4th Quarter of 2023 which can be the catalyst of the company's revenue growth:
Finalizing the agreements for distribution, management, and manufacturing of new specialty botanicals products that increase revenues by an estimated 7 million dollars annually.
The team has finalized the product catalog and will advise shareholders on the launch of the delivery service.
RWGI expects to announce acceptance of an offer for its new Healthcare Division Director. Primary responsibilities include the continued launch of and the flagship product of www.Elixicure.com, a topical pain relief brand.
Currently in negotiation for an additional licensed Botanical distribution hub to be owned 100% by RWGI.
Mr. Swartz concluded: "This is an exciting time for our company, and our team thanks our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support. We also want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned for the company."
Note the RWGI Twitter address is: https://twitter.com/RWGImerger for regular updates.
Deposit for Ownership into California Licensed Specialty Botanicals Operation
On July 20th RWGI announced the company has paid a deposit into ownership of a licensed specialty botanicals facility in Orange County, California. Previously the company was only launching its efforts in co-branded licensed facilities under strategic agreement.
RWGI total annual revenue is estimated to be $750,000. Finalization of the Management Agreement of Distribution is estimated to be 2.4 million. The specialty botanicals delivery service has conservative estimates of 6.7 million annual revenue within 18 months of launch.
RWGI also plans to develop a healthcare care product line for www.Elixicure.com, its topical pain relief brand, which has won a new production contract. In May RWGI purchased Elixicure Pain Relief. The Elixicure team raised over 3 million dollars and RWGI acquired not only physical production equipment but gained years of research, finalized formulas, packaging, branding, brand awareness, and established revenue-producing sales channels. The acquisition includes manufacturing equipment, transportation and warehouse equipment, sales personnel, and sales channels with growing revenue streams.
In its first few years of operation, the company expanded exponentially and generated close to 1 million in revenues within 3 years of its start. The product set is already embedded in regional sports culture and has been a great success in chiropractic and healthcare centers. RWGI personnel will be adding to the management team and expect to see Elixicure generate over 3 million in its first year with RWGI. This acquisition gives RWGI an entrance into the multi-billion dollar pain relief market.
RWGI CEO Chris Swartz stated, “According to Allied Market Research, the global topical pain relief market size was valued at $8.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is a massive market and this acquisition positions the company to expand into products and services generating revenue streams back to the RWGI enterprise. Until the SAFE Banking ACT and national legalization of cannabis, this acquisition allows RWGI to develop channels of distribution with marketing and sales of products in mainstream national markets. Additionally, RWGI will also be informing our shareholders of our expanded sales and marketing plan for Elixicure and a wide range of health care products with multi-faceted distribution sales channels.”
