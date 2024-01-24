Submit Release
Major Capital School Construction Funding Opportunity 

Maine school administrative units (SAUs) may apply for major capital school construction projects through the application posted on the Office of School Facilities website. The application deadline is August 30, 2024.

This new rating cycle provides an opportunity for SAUs to apply for state support to undertake a major capital construction project. If a SAU applied during the last cycle in 2017-2018, they will need to reapply if they wish to be included in this rating cycle.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will review completed applications and create a needs-based priority list that will be used to designate projects for funding. The process is governed by Chapter 61 State Board of Education Rules for Major Capital School Construction Projects.

Questions regarding the application should be directed to Scott Brown, Maine DOE’s Director of School Construction, at scott.brown@maine.gov. Questions and answers will be posted here.

