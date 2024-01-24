Equator 110V 1.6 cf Washer with Pet Cycle & 110V 3.5cf Vented Digital Sensor Dryer White Stackable Set

Washer W/ Pet Cycle & 110V 3.5cf Vented Digital Sensor Dryer In Black

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced a new stackable laundry set, designed to offer an efficient and space-saving solution for various living spaces. The set comprises the Equator 15lbs Black Super Washer (model 826) and the 3.5 cu. ft. Black Compact Short Dryer (model 852), both of which are engineered for high performance in compact environments such as studio apartments, RVs, tiny homes, and vacation rentals.

The Super Washer, measuring 33.5 x 23.5 x 21.85 inches (HxWxD), and the Compact Short Dryer, measuring 28 x 24 x 22 inches (HxWxD), are designed to be stacked, optimizing space efficiency in smaller interiors. This stackable feature defines the set as a high-performance laundry system that doesn't compromise on functionality or capacity.

One of the standout features of the Super Washer is its 12 custom wash cycles, including ECO, Baby, Delicate, and Allergen, which cater to various fabric types and laundry needs. The Pet Cycle is specially designed to eliminate pet fur efficiently, making it a valuable feature for pet owners. Additionally, the Foam Control, Child Lock, Touch Buttons, and an Anti-Bacterial Drum Baffle enhance the user experience, ensuring safety and convenience.

The Compact Short Dryer complements the washer with features like Sensor Dry, Digital Controls, and Five Dry Cycles, including Hot, Time Dry, and Warm. The Stainless Steel Drum ensures durability, and the Door Safety Switch adds an extra layer of safety. The dryer's Sensor Dry technology is a nod to energy efficiency, conserving energy while providing effective drying.

This stackable laundry set not only saves space but also reduces laundry time by allowing simultaneous operation of the washer and dryer. The units come equipped with eco-friendly features, aligning with Equator's commitment to energy-efficient appliances. The Four Memory Programs in the washer allow users to save their most frequently used cycle types for convenience.

Priced at $1,819, the Equator 110V 1.6 cf Washer with Pet Cycle & 110V 3.5cf Vented Digital Sensor Dryer Black Stackable Set is available directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide

About Equator Appliances

Established in 1991 and based in Houston, Texas, USA, Equator Advanced Appliances is dedicated to creating innovative, practical, and top-quality appliances. The company's vision and mission focus on simplifying household chores and improving the quality of life, while also saving time, space, and energy. This latest addition to their product line is a testament to their commitment to delivering eco-friendly, space-saving, and energy-efficient solutions for modern living spaces.