"Mysterious Tones" Group Art Show at Art Gotham in Soho, NYC: A Journey into the Enigmatic World of Contemporary Art

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Mysterious Tones" Group Art Show at Art Gotham : A Journey into the Enigmatic World of Contemporary ArtArt Gotham, a distinguished Soho neighborhood and online art gallery, is proud to announce its upcoming exhibition, "Mysterious Tones." This captivating abstract art group show is set to run from January 26th to February 25th, 2024, at Art Gotham's venue, located at 478 West Broadway, Soho, NY 10012.The exhibition explores the concept of mystery in art, with each artwork featuring metallic touches, including gold, silver, chrome, and metal elements."Mysterious Tones" Reception:The Reception for "Mysterious Tones" is scheduled for Sunday, February 4th, 2024, from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Art enthusiasts and connoisseurs are invited to join us for an evening of exploration and appreciation of these enigmatic creations.Featured Artists:- Annette Back (@annettebackfineart): From Germany, now in NYC, Back tells stories inspired by experiences, current events & nature. She paints in layers of acrylics or oil, often including text & photos. Her geometrically infused compositions convey emotions of moments in time. Back has completed two residencies and exhibited in various NY galleries.- Melissa Benedek (@melissabenedek_art): Melissa Benedek is an abstract, contemporary artist living in New York & Connecticut. She works primarily with acrylics and often adds pencil work. Her portfolio demonstrates her passion for colors and textures. Her art features fluid brushstrokes that intersect, overlap, and react with one another. This technique makes her pieces pop and come alive.- Bill Burns (@billburnsdesign): Bill Burns, an American artist and designer based in New York City, rediscovered his passion for making art during the pandemic. After 17 years as a Senior Designer for Pottery Barn in San Francisco, he moved to New York City with his family to kickstart his art career.- Amsler Damask (@amslerdamask): Amsler Damask, born 1967 in Vienna, is a celebrated abstract oil painter known for his colorful grid paintings. He currently resides in Brooklyn, using thick oil paint and artist knives to create emotionally powerful compositions inspired by 1950s abstract artists. Kimberly Dawnly : (@kimberlydawnly) Kimberly is an abstract oil painter originally from Dallas, Texas, who initially pursued a career in Investment Banking in NYC after graduating from Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service. Her love for art and a deep curiosity about the world led her to explore Impressionism in Paris, Tribal art in Kenya, and Buddhist art in Bangkok, having traveled to over 50 countries. Now based in Greenwich, CT, she passionately creates art in her studio and showcases her work at galleries around the world. Her artwork focuses on the emotive properties in color. www.kimberlydawnly.com - Jimmy Hall (@jimmyhallart): Jimmy Hall, a talented abstract artist residing in Lexington, Kentucky, transitioned to creating abstract style paintings after a successful career as a graphic designer. Drawing on his expertise in concepts like space, balance, composition, and color theory, Jimmy's art journey began as a hobby and evolved into a dedicated passion. Since 2019, he has shared his unique creations with the public, garnering recognition and appreciation from individual collectors, businesses, and galleries across the United States.- Ted Lincoln (@tedlincoln): Ted Lincoln's artistic journey is a captivating fusion of disciplined Southern cultures and unpredictable, elusive elements of identity. His work reflects both formal refinement and playful inexplicability, inviting viewers to explore the complexities of human existence and offering a distinct perspective to observe and interpret the world. Using automotive paint on metal, Ted creates truly unique and striking works of art that captivate the imagination.- Veronica Lawlor (@verolawlor): A native of New York City, Veronica is on the faculty of Parsons School of Design and Pratt Institute, and she conducts reportage workshops worldwide. Her drawings and paintings have been exhibited by the UN, the Mystic Seaport Museum, the Society of Illustrators, 601 Artspace, the Canson Prix, Emerge Gallery, and others. She is the author of several books on drawing and reportage illustration.- Tal Placido (@makefulbehavior): Tal Placido, a first-generation Filipino American, explores her creative journey through abstract art, songwriting, and design. She has toured as a performing songwriter and helped brands and artists shape their narratives through design. Her art reflects themes of identity, self-forgiveness, and discovery, encouraging self-acceptance and introspection.- Scott Troxel (@scotttroxel.art): Scott Troxel draws on the aesthetics of the forward-looking designs of the Atomic Age and mid-century modernism to make dynamic, retrofuturist wooden sculptures that evoke nostalgia for the past as much as they look to the future. Originally from the Philadelphia area and a graduate of Temple University, Scott currently works out of his studio and fabrication shop in Southern Coastal New Jersey.About Art Gotham: Founded by Kimberly Salib in 2005, Art Gotham has evolved into a prominent gallery showcasing early and mid-career contemporary artists. Originally based in West Chelsea, Art Gotham now thrives in the heart of Soho, New York City, with a strong online presence. The gallery provides a vital platform for artists to exhibit their work and curates seasonal group shows that explore common themes, fostering emerging talents and embracing the vibrant atmosphere of Soho.Exploring the Theme: "Mysterious Tones" invites viewers to embark on an exploration of the enigmatic in art. Mystery in art elicits unseen elements hidden in the shadows of the natural world, making the unreal appear real. Light and shadow play pivotal roles in creating an atmosphere of mystery, with artists skillfully manipulating these elements to produce dramatic contrasts and evoke ambiguity.Subtle brushwork and textures further enhance the enigmatic aspect of the artworks. Artists employ delicate brushstrokes and layering techniques to create textured surfaces that encourage viewers to closely examine each piece, uncover hidden meanings, and engage in the intrigue.Art Gotham's "Mysterious Tones" promises to be a thought-provoking and visually stunning experience, inviting attendees to engage with contemporary art that challenges perceptions and ignites curiosity.For more information about "Mysterious Tones," please visit www.artgotham.com Kimberly SalibOwner/DirectorART GOTHAM 478 | West Broadway | Soho, NYartgotham@gmail.com917-319-2030 tel/text

