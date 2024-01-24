Adlook Welcomes Industry Veteran Jakub Kossut as Global VP of Market Entry Strategy
Kossut brings 20+ years of experience to support Adlook's commitment to superior innovation and continued expansionNEW YORK, NY, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adlook, a next-generation brand growth platform, today announced the appointment of Jakub Kossut as Global Vice President of Market Entry Strategy. In this role, he will oversee Adlook’s global development initiatives and support the company as it continues to bring its innovative privacy-first offerings to new markets, powered by its proprietary deep learning technology.
Kossut brings over two decades of experience in media, specializing in devising and executing successful market entry strategies for global organizations. Kossut comes to Adlook after 20 years at EssenceMediacom Poland, where he began as a research specialist and ascended to the role of CEO in 2018. Under Kossut’s leadership, the company witnessed exceptional growth, achieving over 30% increase in net sales, seeing its highest COMvergence ratings, significantly outperforming industry standards, all while fostering strong relationships with key clients like Warner Bros Discovery, P&G, and The Coca-Cola Company.
"I am thrilled to join Adlook and contribute to its trailblazing journey in the digital advertising space," Kossut said. "Adlook's growth and innovative approach as a privacy-first company resonates with my vision of driving meaningful change in the industry. I look forward to further advancing Adlook's mission and expansion as we continue to lead the way towards a cookieless future."
With a background in econometrics and market research, Kossut brings his analytical business approach to Adlook, which has seen successes in markets spanning USA, UK, France, Brazil, Mexico, and Poland. As the company continues its rapid expansion into four new markets this year, his experience in content creation, digital, and e-commerce makes him a valuable addition to the team.
"At such a pivotal moment in the media industry with everyone trying to prepare for a post-cookie world, we need to ensure we are providing our clients with the best-in-class services and the appointment of Jakub further supports our market strategy and positioning," said Daniel Surmacz, CEO of Adlook. "His deep understanding of brand strategies and proven ability to provide insightful solutions align perfectly with our goals. We are ecstatic to have Jakub join our team as we continue to strengthen our growing array of offerings for our valued clients.”
Already in use by top clients like Kraft Heinz, IPG Mediabrands, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Mars, and PEPSICO, Adlook continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the media space, serving CPG brands globally, with sophisticated yet accessible solutions.
To learn more about Adlook's deep learning-powered and future-proof brand growth platform for marketers and agencies, visit www.adlook.com.
About Adlook
Adlook is a global mediatech company specializing in guaranteed media performance and zero-ad waste solutions. Our innovative cookieless DSP is powered by industry-leading deep learning technology, enabling next-generation brand growth on the open web.
At Adlook, we're committed to sustainability and privacy, operating under the two governing tenants to build a secure, environmentally responsible ecosystem for brand-consumer connections. Our mission is to create impactful interactions with consumers at the most meaningful moments, without ever sacrificing the quality of their engagement.
Since our establishment in 2022, we've partnered with leading inventory suppliers to offer unmatched access to premium inventory that's brand-safe and free from fraud. As an independent business, we're dedicated to making a positive impact in the industry and helping CPG marketers and their agencies successfully drive brand growth in any market.
Bindi Saikia
Crenshaw Communications
email us here