The Edna House Celebrates Grand Opening of Expanded Campus to Meet the Increased Need for Substance Abuse Services
Expansion of the campus includes ten brand new suites, a yoga studio, GED center, job skills training and a communal space.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES , July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 57-bed women-focused residential facility in Cleveland, Ohio offers long-term, structured sober living and education to women seeking recovery from addiction to alcohol and drugs. Since 2004, The Edna House has started over 1,500 women on the road to recovery. Residents who graduate, go on to become alumnae and it creates a community of women who can effectively serve and help others by giving back what was so generously given to them.
The Edna House Board of Directors have remained committed to listening to alumnae so that they could confidently move forward with their vision to continue to help save even more lives. Plans were created to expand the former St. Colman school building which was purchased with this goal in mind. Located at 2007 W65th Street, the expanded Edna House campus provides a safe, sober place for women who seek sobriety to live and to learn life skills.
Expansion of the campus includes an addition of The Edna House Residence and Education Center a former school building renovated to house ten brand new suites, a yoga studio, GED center, job skills training and a communal space for women to spend time with their children and families.
“With the generous financial support from our donors and the Cleveland community, we were able to raise $1.25 million to make the much-needed improvements in The Edna House and expanded Phase III of our program in The Edna House Residence and Education Center,” said Edna House Executive Director, Jenn Lasky.
The expanded Cleveland based campus magnifies The Edna House program that was born from the vision of four sober women and the 12-steps of Alcoholics Anonymous in 2004. The principles and practices of Alcoholics Anonymous and Sr. Mary Ignatia formed the central mission of the organization.
The Edna House’s model is unique because it allows women to stay as long as they need with the goal of lifetime sobriety. The Edna House’s track record has demonstrated that the longer a woman stays in a safe, supportive, and sober environment, the better her chances are for a lifetime of sobriety. The new residence will allow the organization to significantly expand its reach and ability to serve more women.
The grand opening of The Edna House Campus was celebrated on June 24th and was opened to alumnae, volunteers, donors, along with city and state officials to tour the expanded campus that includes The Edna House Residence and Education Center while learning more about the program. This included an official ribbon cutting, campus tour and refreshments.
About Edna House
Founded in 2004, on the belief that every woman, regardless of her circumstances, could get sober if given the opportunity, and that the existing recovery community offered the critical link to the long term, uninterrupted sobriety that so many of us failed to attain on our own. The Edna House for Women offers long-term, structured sober living and education to women seeking recovery from addiction to alcohol and drugs. Visit https://ednahouse.org/ for more information.
