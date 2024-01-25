Global Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Dry Pasta, Dough, And Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market size is predicted to reach $164 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market is due to the growing demand for bakery products. North America region is expected to hold the largest dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market share. Major players in the dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market include Nestlé S.A., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A., Buitoni Food Company, Agnesi S.p.A., New World Pasta Company, Unilever Plc.

Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Segments

• By Source: Wheat, Rice, Multi-Grain, Others

• By Category: Gluten-Free, Conventional

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Conventional Store, Online Retail, Others

• By Geography: The global dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dry Pasta refers to the combination of semolina flour with water and usually no egg pressed through molds and cut into a variety of pasta shapes. Its solid texture and ability to withstand other components make it ideal for substantial recipes like ragu sauces, soups, and casseroles. Dough refers to the combination of flour with water, and occasionally yeast, oil, or sugar, to prepare it for baking. It is used to make pizzas, pretzels, beignets, and bread. Flour mixes refer to the culinary product where flour serves as the base and is then combined with liquid, sugar, butter, various fruits, and leavening agents. They are used in baked, fried, or steamed, food products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Characteristics

3. Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Size And Growth

……

27. Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

