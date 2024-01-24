Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Award $550,000 in Florida Disaster Fund Grants for Hurricane Idalia Long-Term Recovery Efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced $550,000 in Florida Disaster Fund recovery grants to support long-term recovery efforts following Hurricane Idalia. Expedited grants in the amount of $50,000 have been awarded to 11 organizations that are designated as Long-Term Recovery Groups (LTRGs). LTRGs help to coordinate long-term recovery services within the communities and connect Floridians with available programs. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover after a disaster.

“We will continue to provide support for Floridians as they recover following Hurricane Idalia,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Hurricane recovery does not happen in just the days and weeks following a storm, and we will support impacted communities every step of the way.”

“I am proud of what we have done for Floridians as they recover from Hurricane Idalia. With dedicated dollars from the Florida Disaster Fund, we are supporting long-term recovery efforts and ensuring that there are no unmet needs,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Recovery can be a long process and I am appreciative of the work that our Governor continues to do to support Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia.”

“The Volunteer Florida Foundation is pleased to announce the award of Florida Disaster Fund grants that will support long-term efforts in areas still recovering from Hurricane Idalia,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. “We are committed to ensuring our communities receive the support necessary to rebuild. Thank you to those who donated to the Florida Disaster Fund and made this support possible.”

The following counties were awarded Florida Disaster Fund long-term recovery grants to support existing projects that help individuals recover from Hurricane Idalia:

Charlotte ($50,000)

($50,000) Citrus ($50,000)

($50,000) Hernando ($50,000)

($50,000) Jefferson ($50,000)

($50,000) Madison ($50,000)

($50,000) Pasco ($50,000)

($50,000) Pinellas ($50,000)

($50,000) Sarasota ($50,000)

($50,000) Suwannee Valley (Hamilton, Suwannee, Lafayette, Columbia) ($50,000)

($50,000) Taylor ($50,000)

($50,000) Tri-County (Gilchrist, Dixie, Levy) ($50,000)

These awards follow more than $1.6 million awarded to education foundations, charitable organizations and local community churches in addition to a $700,000 award to support the shellfish and aquaculture industry and a $100,000 award to support Taylor County workforce and economic development activities following the storm.

