Vietnamese company opens 50th store in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Vietnam’s Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) opened the 50th store of EraBlue – its joint venture with Indonesia’s leading technology retail provider Erafone – in Tangerang, Indonesia on January 23.

In just over a year, the EraBlue brand has established a retail chain in Indonesia with each store covering an area of approximately 400 square metres and earning monthly revenue of around VNĐ4.5 billion (US$183,112).

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông, this event comes exactly one week after the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Việt Nam. The development of EraBlue contributes to the realisation of the commitments and wishes of the countries’ high-level leaders regarding increasing trade and investment cooperation between the sides’ business communities.

CEO of MWG Đoàn Văn Hiếu Em unveiled that the company aims to set up 500 stores in the Indonesian market by 2027.

Its local partner Erafone now has a network of around 1,200 stores, specialising in providing telecommunications equipment, tablets, laptops, and other digital products. — VNS