J3 Consulting Attains SWaM/DBE Certifications, Company Expands Opportunities for Government Partnerships

Company Expands Opportunities for Government Partnerships
We are dedicated to delivering exceptional services, and these certifications further position us as a trusted and capable partner in government procurement initiatives.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J3 Consulting, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services, is pleased to announce its recent certifications under the SWaM (Small, Women-Owned, and Minority-Owned) and DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) programs. These certifications signify a significant achievement for the company and signal its continued commitment to collaborate with government agencies seeking expert partners that meet these essential certifications.
The SWaM and DBE certification programs empower small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses, providing them with equal opportunities to participate in government procurement initiatives. With these certifications, J3 Consulting is poised to continue to be a trusted partner for government agencies looking to engage with businesses that embody diversity and inclusion principles.
Jeannie Jones-Ledford, President of J3 Consulting, emphasized the value of these certifications in establishing the company as a prime choice for government collaborations. "At J3 Consulting, we are excited about our recent SWaM and DBE certifications, which enable us to expand our partnerships with government agencies,” she said. “These certifications demonstrate our commitment to excellence and diversity, making us a compelling choice for government entities seeking to work with women-owned, minority-owned, and small businesses. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional services, and these certifications further position us as a trusted and capable partner in government procurement initiatives."
J3 Consulting has been approved for several designations under these certifications, including Small, Women-Owned, Minority-Owned, DBE, 8(a), and Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB). These certifications are valid for a term of five years from the approval date, with re-certification required at the end of each term.
By achieving SWaM and DBE certifications, J3 Consulting not only strengthens its position in the marketplace but also offers government agencies a valuable opportunity to engage with a certified partner. This collaboration ensures that government resources are channeled towards businesses that champion diversity and inclusivity, further contributing to the growth of women-owned and minority-owned enterprises.
Peter Cipriano, J3 Consulting’s CIO, added, "We are eagerly looking forward to working with the Commonwealth of Virginia and other state and local organizations. We are confident that our collaboration will yield mutually beneficial outcomes, contributing to the success of government initiatives.”
