Tech Theory, LLC Awarded GSA MAS Contract

J3 and Planet Celebrate GSA’s Award to Their Woman-Owned, SBA 8(a) MPJVRESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Theory, LLC, an 8(a), Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture (MPJV) between J3 Consulting and Planet Technologies, proudly announces the award of its General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract.
The award of the GSA MAS contract unlocks unprecedented opportunities for Tech Theory to deliver significant value by presenting a new procurement path for government to access award-winning and transformative technology services and cloud solutions, including application development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and agile acquisition.
Jeannie Jones-Ledford, President and CEO of J3 Consulting expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The award of Tech Theory’s GSA MAS contract marks a pivotal moment for Tech Theory—enabling us to leverage the expertise of both firms to effectively fulfill small business set-aside requirements for government agencies.”
Scott Tucker, President and CEO of Planet Technologies echoed the sentiment, emphasizing, "Tech Theory embodies boundless opportunities for both organizations to deliver profound mission impact for our clients, effectively creating a mutually beneficial partnership that the government can use to satisfy small business contracting goals."
By leveraging the benefits of the GSA MAS contract, Tech Theory offers government agencies streamlined acquisition processes, ensuring efficient and cost-effective procurement of goods and services. With pre-negotiated pricing, simplified procurement procedures, and access to a diverse pool of solutions, Tech Theory enables agencies to leverage technology to achieve their mission objectives.
Under the SBA’s MPJV program, small businesses like J3 Consulting can partner with larger businesses like Planet Technologies. This partnership enables Tech Theory to leverage the strengths and expertise of both companies, paving the way for a dynamic and successful collaboration.
About Tech Theory
Tech Theory is an SBA-certified 8(a) EDWOSB Mentor Protégé Joint Venture between J3 Consulting, an 8(a) EDWOSB and its mentor protégé partner, Planet Technologies. With more than 40 years of combined experience, Tech Theory delivers solutions that solve for the mission-specific technology challenges of U.S. civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies.
About J3 Consulting
J3 Consulting is a certified SBA 8(a), Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) with over fifteen (15) years of extensive experience in providing strategic solutions to the public and private sectors. As a leader in effectively delivering strategic, tactical, and operational support across the areas of Strategic Planning & Governance, Performance Management, Acquisition Lifecycle Management Services, Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) Services, Advanced Data Analytics, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) Coaching & Implementation, Enterprise Program Management Office (PMO) Support, Quality Management, and Risk Management, J3 Consulting offers tailored strategies to help organizations overcome challenges and achieve their digital transformation goals. For more information, visit www.j3llc.com.
About Planet Technologies
Planet Technologies is a leading provider of Microsoft professional services to the public sector. Proudly supporting U.S. government agencies, educational institutions, and the Defense Industrial Base for 25 years, Planet delivers subject matter expertise in the areas of IT modernization, application development, artificial intelligence, security and compliance, and training and adoption. With nine Advanced Specializations and 27 Partner of the Year awards, we are experts across the Microsoft stack. Contact us at www.go-planet.com to learn how you can solve your next business challenge using the Microsoft solutions you already own.
