Storage Rack for Yarn Offers Quick and Easy Access to New Material When Creating Fabric Projects
Linda D. of Tarpon Springs, FL is the creator of the Graphghan Multi Spool Rack, a multipurpose storage rack for yarn, offering easy and tangle-free access to yarn when crocheting graphgan blankets and other fabric projects. The system supports multiple yarn spools on dowels to ensure multiple yarn colors can be accessed, especially when working on the backside of the project. The wooden dowels are secured in place via hitch pins and support several spools in easily accessible positions in front of the crafter.
Users can access yarn without worry of tangles forming and ruining the yarn while working from the backside of the project and spool. Wheels on the base of the system facilitate movement and rotation of the rack for accessing different yarn colors installed on the dowels. Overall, the system saves extensive time and effort when working on graphgan blankets and other similar crafting projects.
Yarn storage racks are popular among crafters who want to keep their yarn supplies tidy, easily accessible, and well-organized. These racks come in various designs and materials to accommodate different preferences and storage needs; however, multiple racks may be needed for a single crotchet project, forcing people to purchase multiple racks that suit different needs and preferences. While items like standard yarn racks and rotating yarn racks are currently available, none of these products combine multiple functionalities like the Graphghan Multi Spool Rack. Products like Linda’s innovate on the current market and would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Linda filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Multi Spool Rack product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Graphghan Multi Spool Rack can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
