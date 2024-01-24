Dinosaur Merchant Bank Strengthens Fixed Income Team with the Addition of Paul Collier
The Fixed Income Team at Dinosaur Merchant Bank has been further boosted by the addition of the experienced Paul Collier.
With his extensive expertise and proven track record, we believe Paul will significantly contribute to our strategic initiatives and further enhance our position in the market.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL), a London based investment firm, announced the addition of Paul Collier to their Fixed Income team.
Following his distinguished 35 year career in Broking and Fixed Income, Paul will be focusing on developing the MENA business to go alongside his existing Asia business. Having started his career on Yen and JGB’s at Cantor Fitzgerald, he has since traded Illiquid Credit and Asset Swaps across a range of global currencies.
“We are delighted to announce the newest addition to our Fixed Income team, Paul Collier. With his extensive expertise and proven track record, we believe Paul will significantly contribute to our strategic initiatives and further enhance our position in the market. His wealth of knowledge aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence, and we look forward to achieving new heights together.”- Glenn Grossman, CEO, DMBL
Ashley Pover, Head of Fixed Income at DMBL said, “Fixed Income is a key part of our business. With his experience in fixed and floating Bonds and his network in London, New York and Asia, Paul brings great value to the DMBL team.”
About DMBL
Founded in 2003, Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL) is a London-based, FCA-regulated investment firm under FRN 436215. It is a part of Dinosaur Group Holdings which also includes New York-based institutional brokerage firm Dinosaur Financial Group, LLC (member of FINRA & SIPC) and New York-based SEC-registered investment firm DCM Advisors, LLC.
Deploying a team of approximately 150 professionals, the overall organization provides global execution services, financing and advisory expertise/insights for equities, fixed income, commodities and derivatives, as well as investment management. Clients and counterparties spanning six continents are primarily institutions, family offices, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, dealers, and corporations. Dinosaur takes pride in the business’ stable management, strong compliance, solid operations, and diverse talent.
