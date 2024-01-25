FemmeFunds Enhances Financial Empowerment Program with Revamped E-learning Website

Led by Female Money Coach Elizabeth Schwartz, FemmeFunds offers women the knowledge and support needed to get started with managing their finances

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FemmeFunds, the E-learning program empowering women with the skills and confidence needed to gain financial freedom, has today announced that it updated its course, website, and platform to better serve the needs of women located all around the world. FemmeFunds’ comprehensive E-learning program teaches women of all ages and backgrounds how to manage their money, invest in the stock market, and navigate the world of personal finance.

In response to the growing demand for accessible financial education tailored to women, FemmeFunds offers an even more engaging and user-friendly experience. The updated curriculum incorporates the latest insights, strategies, and industry best practices to empower women to take control of their financial futures. The program’s course includes nine chapters and she offers 1-on-1 or group coaching sessions. Both are structured to help women strengthen their money mindset while learning how to invest in the stock market over eight weeks of courses.

"I’m thrilled to bring the enhanced FemmeFunds E-learning course and website to women worldwide," said Elizabeth Schwartz, Founder of FemmeFunds. "These updates reflect our commitment to providing accessible, relevant, and impactful resources that enable women to build a strong financial foundation and confidently engage in the world of investing."

Elizabeth established the program to advocate for financial empowerment among women. Through her transformative moments, such as navigating her family being affected by a Ponzi scheme, managing student loans, experiencing financial infidelity in a relationship, and grappling with debt, she was compelled to find solutions.

FemmeFunds invites women of all backgrounds to explore the enhanced E-learning course and website, fostering a community where financial knowledge is shared and women are equipped to achieve their financial goals. To learn more about FemmeFunds and its offerings, please visit www.femmefunds.com and follow on Instagram.

About FemmeFunds:

FemmeFunds is a platform dedicated to empowering women through financial education. With a mission to bridge the gender gap in financial literacy and investment, FemmeFunds provides accessible and engaging e-learning courses, resources, and a supportive community for women to build confidence in managing their finances and navigating the complexities of the stock market. Founded by Elizabeth Schwartz, a female money coach and investor, FemmeFunds was established in 2021. To learn more, please visit www.femmefunds.com and follow on Instagram.