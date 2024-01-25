Obyte Unveils Pythagorean Perpetual Futures to Redefine Crypto Trading
Pythagorean Perpetual Futures are based on Bonding Curves and allow trading futures on any currency, stock, commodity, etc and using them in any other DeFi appTRIESEN, LIECHTENSTEIN, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obyte, a crypto-ecosystem without middlemen, has launched the new Pythagorean Perpetual Futures. This is a novel financial and decentralized instrument issued on Pythagorean bonding curves. These futures follow the price of an underlying asset, and unlike regular futures, there is no expiration date. Unlike other perpetual futures, they are issued as regular tokens and can be easily used outside the app for sending payments or in other DeFi apps. Thanks to bonding curves, liquidity is always available.
Pythagorean bonding curves, named after the well-known theorem, are mathematical formulas resembling this theorem and defining the relationship between the total reserves and supplies of futures token sets. This unique approach allows for automatic and continuous adjustments to the parameters of the curves, ensuring that the futures closely track the benchmark price and have always available liquidity.
By utilizing Pythagorean bonding curves, the Pythagorean Perpetual Futures ensure always-on liquidity for trading the futures. Traders can anticipate price adjustments and strategically trade to benefit from expected corrections, without the risk of liquidation or wild speculative movements.
Operating on the Obyte DAG, every futures set is managed by its own Autonomous Agent, a self-executing code that provides transparency and independence. Users engage directly with these agents, eliminating intermediaries and guaranteeing a trustless and user-friendly environment. The Obyte team commented about this new platform on their ecosystem:
"This is an important addition to the crypto trading landscape. By using bonding curves to issue perpetual futures, we provide traders with a liquid and flexible instrument that adapts to market conditions and can be easily used in other DeFi apps providing for composability that is not available with other perpetual futures. The transparency and decentralization of our Autonomous Agents empower users, setting a new standard in decentralized finance."
Governance and Flexibility
Every futures set comes with its own governance token, allowing holders to actively participate in decision-making processes —and earn rewards for it. With a unique staking mechanism, users can influence the parameters of the futures set, ensuring adaptability to the changing market conditions. This governance structure also facilitates the addition of new futures tokens, enhancing the diversity of available assets.
In addition, the introduction of a presale phase ensures a fair distribution of newly launched futures tokens, preventing excessive volatility. Meanwhile, prudent governance by the community can avoid the probability of de-pegging and enhance overall stability.
Anyone can participate in governance if they acquire and stake (lock) the governance tokens of futures sets for a period between 14 days and 1 year. The longer the locking term, the more Voting Power (VP) for the user, and the more weight their votes would possess.
How to use Pythagorean perpetual futures?
The process is straightforward. Users will need an Obyte wallet and some GBYTEs (Obyte’s native coin) to pay for network fees —less than $0.001 per transaction. Next, traders can select a futures token or presale that aligns with their preferences; considering factors like reserve assets, trading fees, and governance mechanisms. It’s also possible to create completely new futures sets by providing reserves and an oracle (price feed).
After acquiring a futures token, traders can sell them back at any time to realize their trading strategies. Besides, they can also acquire the governance token of a futures set to collect a share of the trading fees and vote on proposed changes like adjustments to trading fees and new futures tokens.
With Pythagorean Perpetual Futures, Obyte introduces a paradigm shift in decentralized finance, combining automated liquidity provided by bonding curves, transparency, and community ownership. Traders and investors now have a sophisticated tool that adapts to market changes, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of crypto trading.
--
For further information, visit Obyte's official website and the Pythagorean Perpetual Futures’ website.
Disclaimer: By engaging with Obyte and its Autonomous Agents, users are interacting with code and not with any organizations or individuals. There is no contractual relationship, and users acquire no rights or obligations towards anyone.
Tony Churyumoff
Obyte Foundation
