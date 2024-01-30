Odeeo launches latest SDK to revolutionize the publisher experience for in-game audio

Odeeo logo Liat Barer, VP Product, Odeeo

Odeeo, the leading in-game audio advertising platform, has released a completely overhauled SDK for developers - setting new standards...

We’ve worked to re-architect our SDK from the ground up in order to provide publishers with the most robust and comprehensive solution for in-game audio.” — Liat Barer, VP Product, Odeeo

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odeeo, the leading in-game audio advertising platform, has released a completely overhauled SDK for developers - setting new standards for ease of integration, richness of traffic and data collection, efficiency and reliability in the audio space. In under four hours, developers will be able to go from downloading the SDK to launching live ads in their games.

Odeeo’s SDK 3.0 includes major advancements, including:

 Multiple placement integration - for the first time, game developers can integrate multiple different placements from Odeeo in the same game (system-initiated and rewarded), which can be rendered mutable or skippable. This will allow developers to A/B test between all units, between different ad setups, and allow publishers to modify ad units themselves from Odeeo’s publisher portal (currently in beta).

 Ease of integration - the new SDK offers a plug-and-play integration workflow, along with detailed communication and error messages.

 Additional callbacks - allowing developers to know in real time exactly what is happening in the SDK, such as revenue generation or ad skips, enabling them to better optimize the game experience.

 Public library support - working with public libraries including Maven (Android) and Cocoapods (iOS) for automatic updates and fixes to the SDK.

 New demo apps - new apps showcase the SDK capabilities and demonstrate typical integration scenarios.

Liat Barer, VP Product, Odeeo says, “We’ve worked to re-architect our SDK from the ground up in order to provide publishers with the most robust and comprehensive solution for in-game audio. Our latest release will make integrating audio ads more seamless and efficient, giving publishers the premium experience they expect and providing advanced options to make real-time decisions on their in-game audio ads. Odeeo enables them to maximize their incremental revenue, tapping into demand from the world’s biggest brands and programmatic partners.”

About Odeeo

Odeeo is building the future of audio advertising. Founded in 2021 by ad tech veterans Amit Monheit and Elad Stern, Odeeo creates solutions for mobile game publishers to unlock the fastest-growing segment of marketing spend, while empowering audio advertisers to reach audiences at scale. Odeeo is based in Tel Aviv with a rapidly growing team across Europe and the US, and is backed by notable investors including Play Ventures and Global. Visit http://www.odeeo.io to learn more about how audio is revolutionizing in-app advertising.