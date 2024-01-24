Luxury Bebejan Bedding Brand Extends its Wholesale Bedding Collection for Global Customers
Bebejan expands wholesale bedding globally! ️100% cotton comforter sets, Latest styles, reversible designs. floral bedding.
More than just bedding, Bebejan is a promise of comfort and relaxation. Let Bebejan be your one-stop shop for premium bedding at wholesale prices.”LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved for its cotton comforter collections, luxury bedding designer Bebejan is expanding its whole sale bedding collection to customers around the world.
— Bebejan Brand
A leader in high-end bedding, premium comforter designer and manufacturer Bebejan has earned international renown for supplying affordable printed comforter sets made from 100 percent cotton sateen. To meet the needs of more customers worldwide, Bebejan brand recently expanded its offerings to allow shoppers to purchase bulk items at whole sale prices.
“Bebejan was created to provide customers with high-end bedding without the designer price tag,” said Marketing Manager Turab Hassan. “Recognizing that shoppers have varied needs about product price and quantity, Bebejan is excited to offer bulk discounts on a wide range of cotton comforter sets featuring the latest colors and patterns.”
Providing luxury comforter collections for more than 15 years, Bebejan offers bedding that’s built to go the distance. Crafted from 100 percent cotton with a thread count of 200, the comforter sets feature a sateen exterior with a polyester fill. The pillow shams include zipper closures, and the collection is machine washable to save customers time. Durable and long-lasting, Bebejan products are proven to stand the test of time The result is lower bedding costs over customers’ lifespans.
Additionally, customers choose Bebejan for its aesthetic value. Showcasing the latest colors and designs, the brand is known for its striking floral patterns. And because Bebejan Comforter collections are reversible, buyers are effectively enjoying two bedding sets for the price of one. Finally, customers choose Bebejan comforters because they come complete with coordinating accessories such as pillow shams, throw pillows, and a fabric bonus bag. So shoppers don’t have to spend hours searching department stores for matching pieces to complete their rooms.
“Families have long chosen Bebejan for outfitting primary bedrooms, teens’ rooms, and guest suites,” said Hassan. “The brand is excited to make luxury accessible to a wider audience by offering bulk selections at affordable prices. Whether you’re furnishing a hotel, resort, or rental property, or stocking several rooms in your home in one go, Bebejan can provide significant savings.”
Manufactured in Pakistan and sold worldwide, Bebejan bulk products can be purchased in multiple sizes, including half or full containers. Customers receive substantial discounts on various bedding styles, colors, and materials. So they’re sure to find something suited to their specific needs. Here are just a few of the popular Bebejan comforter collections currently available online at the company website:
Bebejan Blush Flowers 100% Cotton 5-Piece Reversible Comforter Set
A fresh take on the floral bedding tradition, the Bebejan Blush Flowers Set showcases striking blush camellia flowers against a navy-grey backdrop. Crafted from 100 percent cotton sateen, the charming set, which reverses to a tan tonal leaf print, comes complete with two matching pillow shams, a tufted embroidered pillow measuring 18 inches by 18 inches, and a printed pillow measuring 12 inches by 18 inches. A sustainable fabric storage bag completes the set. Customers can choose from sizes queen and king when purchasing.
Bebejan Deep Purple Garden 100% Cotton 5-Piece Reversible Comforter Set
Those who prefer a floral comforter collection with less common hues will likely be drawn to the Bebejan Deep Purple Garden Set. Rich and sophisticated, the collection features eye-catching shades of eggplant and red. However, because the reverse side showcases a tone-on-tone leaf pattern, it’s easy to switch to a more calming look when a change is in order. Along with a cozy cotton sateen comforter, customers receive two coordinating pillow shams, an embroidered pillow, and a printed pillow. A fabric bonus bag finishes the collection while offering an easy option for stowing items when not in use.
Bebejan Smoky Blue Garden 100% Cotton 5-Piece Reversible Comforter Set
Looking for a set that soothes and helps sleepers drift off to Dreamland? The Bebejan Smoky Blue Garden Set is an ideal choice thanks to the relaxing shades of blush, beige, and grey-blue. Featuring a sketched flower pattern on the front and beige and navy sketched outlines on the reverse, the collection includes five pieces to fill out a bedroom. Along with two reversible shams, customers enjoy a square pillow, an oblong pillow, and a self-fabric tote bag for storage. The set is machine washable and comes in sizes queen and king. It works as well in a master bedroom as it does in a teen’s room or guest suite.
Customers interested in selecting a wholesale bedding supplier have multiple choices available to them. Bebejan recommends that shoppers consider several factors when making a decision. Here are just a few of the reasons that buyers consistently select Bebejan over its competitor companies:
Quality: Bebejan bedding products are made with high-end cotton sateen and filled with 100 percent polyester. The comforters are highly durable, meaning they can be washed and dried in the machine without falling apart or losing their softness.
Variety: Customers deserve to go to sleep at night in bedding that sparks joy and aids in relaxation. That’s why Bebejan offers products showcasing multiple on-trend colors and design styles.
Pricing: Cost shouldn’t be a barrier to creating a beautiful bedroom or enjoying a great night’s sleep. At Bebejan, shoppers can feel confident that they’re getting a great deal.
Customer Service: Bebejan prides itself on offering premium customer services for all regular and bulk bedding orders. The company promises is to answer any questions or concerns in a satisfying and timely fashion.
Reviews: With more than a decade in operation, Bebejan boasts thousands of great reviews across various websites. So customers can feel confident that what they’re buying has been thoroughly tested.
With Bebejan, bedding customers enjoy access to the highest-quality products shipped directly to their doors. Want to know more about the luxury comforter sets available online? Browse the collection today and then contact Bebejan for whole sale bedding deals.
Turab
ZAKONLLC
+1 609-316-4089
turab@bebejan.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNWE1LXMtp8